Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Top Three Hold Serve

For the first Saturday in a while, yesterday’s game didn’t give us a Big 12 upset. Oklahoma tried to make it two in a row over Top 10 opponents, but Kansas was able to hold them off. The first half of the Tech/TCU game looked like it was going to be a competitive game. The second half showed that it wasn’t, and Tech easily got the win. In the only league game featuring two ranked teams, Baylor took the lead over Texas five minutes into the first half and never looked back,

Here is a recap of Saturday’s midweek Big 12 games:

#10 Baylor (21-4, 9-3) vs. #20 Texas (18-7, 7-5)

Baylor wins 80-63

The first five minutes of this game were back-and-forth. Then they weren’t. Baylor then went on a 12-0 run, and Texas never stood a chance. Unfortunately for Baylor, the win came with a heavy price. Forward Jonathan “Everyday Jon” Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a gruesome knee injury in the first half of the game and is likely out for the season.

All five starters for the Bears scored in double figures with Adam Flagler leading the way with 20 points. Other starters and their points were: James Akinjo (15), Flo Thamba (12), Matthew Mayer (10), and Kendall Brown (10). For Texas, Andrew Jones was the leading scorer with 11 points.

Team Stats Baylor Texas Field Goals 26/52 (50.0%) 20/62 (32.8%) 3-Pointers 6/18 (33.3%) 6/16 (37.5%) Free Throws 22/27 (81.5%) 17/23 (73.9%) Assists 10 14 Rebounds 42 32 Offensive Rebounds 13 15 Steals 5 5 Blocks 7 1 Turnovers 12 10

Next up: Both teams hit the road for their midweek games this week. Baylor plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday. Texas plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

#8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2) vs. Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8)

Kansas wins 71-69

It took a late run for Kansas to come from behind for the win, but the Jayhawks come away with another close win. Kansas went on a 15-2 run late in the game which included 11 straight points to take the lead and secure the win. It was a game where both sides depended on their starters for any offensive production. Oklahoma’s bench only scored eight points while the Kansas bench only scored three.

Jalen Wilson was the leading scorer for Kanas with 22. Christian Braun added 18 points, and both Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack each had 10 points. Jordan Goldwire was the leading scorer for the Sooners with 20 points. Tanner Groves added 19 points, Elijah Harkless had 12, and Jalen Hill had 10.

Team Stats Kansas Oklahoma Field Goals 26/49 (53/1%) 26/55 (47.3%) 3-Pointers 6/14 (42.9%) 9/27 (33.3%) Free Throws 13/23 (56.5%) 8/11 (72.7%) Assists 10 16 Rebounds 32 26 Offensive Rebounds 9 7 Steals 3 5 Blocks 5 3 Turnovers 10 9

Next up: Both teams are at home for their midweek games this week. Kansas hosts Oklahoma State on Monday. Oklahoma hosts Texas on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7) vs. West Virginia (14-10, 3-8)

Oklahoma State wins 81-58

Just when Mountaineers fans felt better after ending a seven-game losing streak last Tuesday, West Virginia went back to their losing ways. The first half of the game had multiple ties and lead changes. OSU was able to have a six-point lead at the half. The second half was all Cowboys who shot 48% from the field for the day.

For the Cowboys, both Avery Anderson III and Moussa Cisse had 18 points. Bryce Thompson added 13 more. For West Virginia, Malik Curry came off the bench to lead their scorers with 13 points. Both Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman added 12 points.

Team Stats Oklahoma State West Virginia Field Goals 26/54 (48.1%) 19/60 (31.7%) 3-Pointers 3/13 (23.1%) 7/27 )25.9%) Free Throws 26/34 (76.5%) 13/16 (81.3%) Assists 13 7 Rebounds 48 24 Offensive Rebounds 14 8 Steals 5 7 Blocks 4 4 Turnovers 15 12

Next up: Both teams are on the road and play on Monday this week. Oklahoma State plays at Kansas. West Virginia plays at Kansas State.

Iowa State (16-9, 3,9) vs. Kansas State (13-11,.5-7)

Kansas State wins 75-69

Kansas State overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to send this game to overtime. This included a 12-0 Wildcats run that put KSU up 60-58 with four minutes left in the game. Iowa State has now lost four straight. And all nine of the Cyclones’ losses this season have been in Big 12 play.

Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 19 points. Markquis Nowell added 16, and Mark Smith had 15. Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 27 points and seven rebounds. Aljaz Kunc made his first start for ISU and made five 3-pointers. He finished with 19 points, 16 of which came in the first half.

Team Stats Iowa State Kansas State Field Goals 27/66 (40.9%) 26/62 (41.9%) 3-Pointers 8/25 (32.0%) 10/27 (37.0%) Free Throws 7/9 (77.8%) 13/18 (72.2%) Assists 18 17 Rebounds 42 37 Offensive Rebounds 11 8 Steals 3 8 Blocks 8 5 Turnovers 12 9

Next up: Iowa State plays at TCU on Tuesday. Kansas State hosts West Virginia on Monday.

#9 Texas Tech (19-6, 8-4) vs. TCU (16-6, 5-5)

Texas Tech wins 82-69

It was a Tale of Two Halves. TCU came out hot in the first half, shooting 7-14 from the 3-point line and going up by as many as 13 points over the #9 Red Raiders. TCU led 40-37 at the half. Then Tech came out and played the game they’ve been playing all season. Tech dominated the second half as TCU struggled to hold onto the ball. For a complete recap, see the KillerFrogs debrief that will be published on Monday.

Team Stats Texas Tech TCU Field Goals 28/52 (53.8%) 35/54 (46.3%) 3-Pointers 5/9 (55.6%) 11/17 (40.7%) Free Throws 21/29 (72.4%) 8/12 (66.7%) Assists 14 15 Rebounds 30 30 Offensive Rebounds 5 6 Steals 13 6 Blocks 2 3 Turnovers 11 20

Next up: Both teams play at home for their midweek game this week. Tech hosts Baylor on Wednesday. TCU hosts Iowa State on Tuesday.

