Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Tech Adds Another Sweep to their List

Texas Tech is the most consistent team in the league. They added another season sweep to their list after they beat Texas this week. Just the other day, they added Baylor to that list. They have plans that go way beyond Kansas City in a couple of weeks. In other games on Saturday, Kansas easily beat West Virginia, Baylor didn’t have any problems with TCU, and Iowa State dominated Oklahoma. Only the Kansas State and Oklahoma State was even close.

Here is a recap of this week’s Saturday Big 12 games:

#7 Baylor (22-5, 10-4) vs. TCU (16-8, 5-7)

Baylor wins 72-62

TCU struggled the entire game. For a team that has one of the toughest remaining schedules, their hopes of making it to the big dance are getting slimmer and slimmer. For a detailed recap of this game, KillerFrogs will have an article on this site on Monday.

Next up: Baylor plays at OSU on Monday. TCU is home to West Virginia on Monday then plays in Austin against Texas on Wednesday.

#20 Texas (19-8, 8-6) vs. #11 Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4)

Texas Tech wins 61-55

Get out the brooms. Tech sweeps Texas, just days after they swept Baylor for the season. Texas probably regrets sending out that link for discounted tickets that got distributed all across Tech fan websites and social media (google #TCU15 Aggies for that reference). There was lots of red in Austin on Saturday.,

The game was tied at the half. Tech surged in the second half and led by 10 points with three-plus minutes remaining. Texas tried to fight back and actually got the score to 56-55 after a 9-0 run. Andrew Jones shot a long three-pointer with 1:37 left, but those were the last points for Texas. Tech finished the game perfectly from the free-throw line in the last 90 seconds.

Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Red Raiders. Clarence Nadolny came off the bench to score 14, and Adonis Arms added 10. Jones was the only shooter for Texas in double figures and ended with 20 points.

Next up: Texas hosts TCU on Wednesday. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Iowa State (18-9, 5-9) vs. Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10)

Iowa State wins 75-54

Iowa State’s shooting was on fire. They shot 67.3% from the field including 8 of 15 from the 3-point line. Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points for the Cyclones. Oklahoma took the early lead 8-0, but after Iowa State went ahead 12-10, they never looked back. They were ahead 40-25 at halftime. Oklahoma pulled within five with 13:21 left before Iowa State went on a 15-0 run.

In addition to Brockington, Iowa State had two players in double digits – Tyrese Hunter (14) and Aljaz Kunc (11). For the Sooners, Jordan Goldwire and Jalen Hill were the leading scorers both with 15 points. Jacob Groves added another 11.

Next up: Iowa State hosts West Virginia on Wednesday. Oklahoma plays at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State (13-13, 6-8) vs. Kansas State (14-12, 6-8)

Oklahoma State wins 82-79 OT

This was the most competitive game of all the Big 12 games on Saturday. It took a 3-pointer from OSU’s Avery Anderson III with 0:03.5 seconds left in overtime for the Pokes to secure the victory. Though Kansas State did not go quietly Markquis Nowell shot one from close to the half-court line as time expired. That ball hit the rim and bounced out.

For Oklahoma State, Bryce Thompson was the leading scorer with 23. Anderson added 20, and Kalib Boone came off the bench for 11. Nowell and Nijel Pack each had 16 points for the Wildcats. Mark Smith added 15, and Mike McGuirl had 14.

Next up: Oklahoma State plays at Baylor on Monday. Kansas State plays at Kansas on Tuesday.

West Virginia (14-12, 3-10) vs. #6 Kansas (22-4, 11-2)

Kansas wins 71-58

Kansas is in control of its own destiny as the regular season comes to an end in two weeks. A trip to Morgantown wasn’t going to impact their plan. Ochai Agbaji had 23 points for the Jayhawks in a game that was never close for West Virginia. David McCormack added 19 points plus 11 rebounds. In addition, Jalen Wilson added 10 points.

West Virginia has lost 10 of its last 11 games. They tried to make a second-half comeback but to no avail. Sean McNeil was their leading scorer with 18 points while Taz Sherman added 16.

Next up: West Virginia plays at TCU on Monday then at Iowa State on Wednesday. Kansas hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.