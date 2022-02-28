Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Down to the Wire

Saturday’s games brought lots of tension along with a couple of Top 10 upsets. Four of the games were settled by a combined total of nine points. The fifth game featured two ranked teams and was close until the very end despite the final ten-point differential.

Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State in the second edition of this year’s Bedlam by four points. Iowa State traveled to the Little Apple and squeaked by with a one-point win. Had West Virginia’s last-second jumper gone in, they would have come out with the upset over Texas. And TCU came from behind and beat Texas Tech by three points.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Big 12 games:

Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11) vs. Oklahoma State (13-15, 6-10)

Oklahoma wins 66-62 OT

Oklahoma had a 14-point lead in this game early in the second half. The Pokes kept chipping away at that lead the rest of the game. A 3-pointer by Rondel Walker brought OSU to within two points with 0:46.5 remaining. Moussa Cisse then tied it with 0:07.9 left. The Sooners had one shot at winning but missed, sending the game to OT. Oklahoma took the final lead in overtime with 0:31.3 left.

Four of the starters for the Sooners plus one bench player all scored in double figures – Tanner Groves (14), Jordan Goldwire (13), Umoja Gibson (13), Jacob Groves (10), and Marvin Johnson (10 off the bench). For OSU, Avery Anderson III had 25 points, and Cisse added 12 coming off the bench.

Next up: Oklahoma hosts West Virginia on Tuesday. Oklahoma State travels to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Kansas State (14-14, 6-10) vs. Iowa State (20-9, 7-9)

Iowa State wins 74-73

This was the fourth straight win for Iowa State. They had a 37-35 lead at halftime. KSU tied it early in the second half before Iowa State went on a 16-2 run and a 15-point lead with 12 minutes to play. The Wildcats then had a 12-0 lead of their own with two back-to-back three-pointers cutting the deficit to three points. Iowa State held off the rally and came out with the win.

Caleb Grill was the leading scorer for the Cyclones, with 18 points. Izaiah Brockington added 17, and Tyrese Hunter added another 13. For the Wildcats, Nijel Pack had an incredible 32 points. Markquis Howell added 16, and Mark Smith had 12.

Next up: Kansas State plays at Texas Tech on Monday. Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

West Virginia (14-15, 3-13) vs. #20 Texas (21-8, 10-6)

Texas wins 82-81

Malik Curry had a jumper at the top of the key with nine seconds left which would have put the Mountaineers ahead but missed. Timmy Allen was fouled but missed both free throws, which gave West Virginia one last chance, but they could not get the shot off before the buzzer.

West Virginia has now lost six straight and 13 of their last 14 after starting 12-1 for the season. Curry was their leading scorer with 27, and Taz Sherman added 13. For Texas, Allen led the way with 26. Marcus Carr had 14, and Jase Febres came off the bench to score 14.

Next up: Texas hosts Baylor on Monday. West Virginia plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

TCU (18-9, 7-8) vs. #9 Texas Tech (22-7, 11-5)

TCU wins 69-66

It was one of the biggest wins in the Jamie Dixon era. In a must-win game to keep their postseason dreams alive, the Horned Frogs came from behind against the No. 9 Red Raiders to take a late lead and hold on down the very last half-second of the game. For a complete recap of the game, click here.

Next up: TCU hosts Kansas on Tuesday then plays at Kansas on Thursday. Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Monday.

#10 Baylor (24-5, 12-4) vs. #5 Kansas (23-5, 12-3)

Baylor wins 80-70

It was the only game of the day that had two Top 10 games against each other. So, one in the Top 10 would lose. It ended up being a historic day with seven of the top 10 going down. Baylor was one of the ones to escape the losing column. Baylor pulls within one game of winning the regular-season championship with one week left to play with the win.

Baylor had four players scoring double digits – Flo Thamba (18), Jeremy Sochan (17 off the bench), Adam Flagler (13), and James Akinjo (12). Kansas had three players in double digits – Ochai Agbaji (27), Christian Braun (17), and David McCormack.

Next up: Baylor plays at Austin on Monday. Kansas plays at TCU on Tuesday then hosts TCU on Thursday.

