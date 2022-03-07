Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Cowboys End Season with an Upset

The rollercoaster ride of the Big 12 regular season has come to an end. You may now lift the safety bar and disembark into the postseason known as “March Madness.” The last five games gave fans one upset and some shifting of the standings that determined seeding for the upcoming Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State fought back to end their season on a high note with a one-point upset over No. 12 Texas Tech. TCU once again could not pull off a win in Morgantown. It took overtime for Kansas to beat Texas and win a share of the title. Oklahoma kept their postseason hopes alive with a win over Kansas State. And Baylor took care of business over Iowa State to secure their share of the Big 12 title.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Big 12 games:

West Virginia (15-16, 4-14) vs. TCU (19-11, 8-10)

West Virginia wins 70-64

Since both teams joined the Big 12 in 2012, TCU had never won a game in Morgantown. After beating Texas Tech and Kansas in the last week, the Frogs thought it was their year to win at West Virginia, finally. Nope. It wasn’t meant to be. Mountaineers held off the Frogs. For a complete recap, read the KillerFrogs article here.

Next up: In the Big 12 tournament, TCU is the 5-seed and will play 4-seed Texas on Thursday. West Virginia is the 9-seed and plays 8-seed Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) vs. #12 Texas Tech (23-8, 12-6)

Oklahoma State wins 52-51

Texas Tech was perfect all season in Lubbock. They haven’t been as lucky when playing away from the South Plains. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play this year, so their finale came at home. Tech had a 10-point lead midway through the second half, then they went cold, missing ten straight shots. Davion Warren tipped one in with 0:28.3 left to take back a lead they had given up to a surging OSU. Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0:19.4 remaining. Tech was not able to make their last shot at the buzzer.

Rondel Walker came off the bench to lead all scorers for OSU with 12 points. Thompson added another 11 points. For Tech, Kevin Obanor had 16 points, and Bryson Williams had 13 points.

Next up: Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play this year. Their season is now over. Texas Tech is the 3-seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will play the 6-seed Iowa State on Thursday.

#6 Kansas (25-6, 14-4) vs. #21 Texas (21-10, 10-8)

Kansas wins 70-63 OT

Kansas needed a win if they wanted at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. Chris Beard and his Longhorns had other plans. And for the first forty minutes of the game, that plan seemed to be working. The game was tied with seconds left in regulation, and Kansas had a chance to win it but did not get the shot off before the buzzer. In the extra session, Kansas came alive thanks to an outstanding performance by David McCormack, who had 22 points and ten rebounds.

Kansas and Baylor tied for the best record in the Big 12 and will share the conference title. However, Kansas received the 1-seed in the upcoming tournament based on the second tiebreaker rule. The first rule looks at the head-to-head matchups. Kansas and Baylor split their two games this season. So, the next tiebreaker looks at the record both teams had with the team that came in third, which was Texas Tech. Kansas and Tech split their two games, but Baylor lost both of theirs. So, that’s how KU got the top seed.

In addition to McCormack, Jalen Wilson had 17 points, and Christian Braun had 13 points, both coming off the bench. Courtney Ramey had 18 points for Texas, and Andrew Jones added 12 more.

Next up: In the Big 12 tournament, Kansas is the 1-seed and will play the winner of the West Virginia/Kansas State game on Thursday. Texas is the 4-seed and will play the 5-seed TCU on Thursday.

Kansas State (14-16, 6-12) vs. Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11)

Oklahoma wins 78-71

This was a must-win for both teams, with the winner getting the first-round bye in the Big 12 tournament. With the win, the Sooners are keeping hope alive for an NCAA tournament bid. They have won three straight after having just lost four in a row before these wins.

Umoja Gibson had an incredible night from beyond the 3-point line, making seven. He ended with 29 points and shot 9 of 14. Tanner Groves added 14 more. For Kansas State, four starters finished in double digits – Mark Smith (22), Mike McGuirl (21), Ismael Massoud (11), and Nijel Pack (10).

Next up: In the Big 12 tournament, Kansas State is the 8-seed and plays the 9-seed West Virginia on Wednesday. Oklahoma is the 7-seed and plays the 2-seed Baylor on Thursday.

#3 Baylor (26-5, 14-4) vs. Iowa State (20-11, 7-11)

Baylor wins 75-68

For the second year in a row, Baylor is the Big 12 regular-season champion. This year, though, they share the title with Kansas. After the Jayhawks beat Texas in overtime, the Bears knew what they had to do. The Bears are the 2-seed in the Big 12 tournament but are expected to be a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament.

James Akinjo led the Bears with 20 points. In addition, three other players scored in double digits – Kendall Brown (16), Adam Flagler (13), and Jeremy Sochan (12 off the bench). Iowa State had three players in double digits – Gabe Kalscheur (18), Robert Jones (12 off the bench), and Izaiah Brockington (11).

Next up: In the Big 12 tournament, Baylor is the 2-seed and will play the 7-seed Oklahoma on Thursday. Iowa State is the 6-seed and will play the 3-seed Texas Tech on Thursday.

