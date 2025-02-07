Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14 - Texas Tech, Arizona Move Into Top Three
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, February 2. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
In the past couple of weeks, a few men's basketball teams in the Big 12 have been getting hot and just at the right time. For the first time this season, the top three in our weekly Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings do not include Iowa State or Kansas. Instead, they've dropped down a couple of spots and made room for Texas Tech and Arizona to join Houston in the Top Three.
Texas Tech, for the first time this season, garnered first-place votes. And the margin between Houston at No. 1 and Texas Tech at No. 2 is very thin. Sure, the Red Raiders got the win over the Cougars last week, but it wasn't quite enough to move Houston off of its top perch.
Another hot team this week is Kansas State. The Wildcats had been near the bottom of our rankings the last few weeks. They jumped up three spots this week to No. 11. Sure, it's still in the bottom half of the rankings, but it's a big move. If they continue to stay hot, look for them to move up even further in the coming weeks.
Colorado once again comes in at No. 16 this week. However, Oklahoma State stayed at No. 15 once again this week and is just narrowly ahead of the Buffaloes.
After Texas Tech at No. 5, there's a big drop to No. 6 Baylor. The next closest race comes with No. 10 Utah just squeaking ahead of No. 11 TCU.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- Approximately 20 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 14 (week of February 3)
Here are our Week 14 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us the race for the Big 12 title and final standings have a long way to go before we know what the tournament bracket will look like.
Week 14 Power Rankings Highlights
- Houston remained at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.
- Texas Tech received first-place votes for the first time this season.
- Colorado remains the No. 16 team in our Power Rankings and, for the first week this season, was the only team to receive last-place votes.
- Kansas State and Texas Tech made the biggest move, moving up three spots. Other teams that moved up week-over-week include Arizona (1), BYU (1), and TCU (1).
- Four teams dropped two spots: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, and Utah. West Virginia dropped just one spot.
- Six teams remained the same as last week: Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, and UCF.
- This week, three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Arizona State (7), Kansas (6), and Kansas State (7).
- Colorado had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 2/2/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Colorado (9-12, 0-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Arizona State 68-70; Lost at TCU 57-68
15. Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Kansas State 57-85; Beat Utah 81-72
14. Cincinnati (12-9, 2-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Utah 66-69; Lost to West Virginia 50-63
13. Arizona State (12-9, 3-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Colorado 70-68; lost to Arizona 72-81
12. Utah (12-9, 4-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 69-66; Lost at Oklahoma State 72-81
11. Kansas State (10-11, 4-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 85-57; Beat #3 Iowa State 80-61
10. TCU (11-10, 4-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 57-71; Beat Colorado 68-57
9. UCF (13-8, 4-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at #6 Kansas 87-91; lost to BYU 75-81
8. West Virginia (14-7, 5-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost to #6 Houston 49-63; Beat Cincinnati 63-50
7. BYU (15-6, 6-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Baylor 93-89 in OT; Beat UCF 81-75
6. Baylor (14-7, 6-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost at BYU 89-93 in OT; Beat #11 Kansas 81-70
5. #11 Kansas (15-6, 6-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat UCF 91-87; Lost to Baylor 70-81
4. #3 Iowa State (17-4, 7-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost to Arizona 75-86 in OT; Lost to Kansas State 61-80
3. Arizona (15-6, 9-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Iowa State 86-75 in OT; Beat Arizona State 81-71
2. #22 Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat TCU 71-57; Beat #6 Houston 82-81 in OT
1. #6 Houston (17-4, 9-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 63-49; Lost to #22 Texas Tech 81-82 in OT
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
