Men's Basketball Conference Schedule Released

The Big 12 conference has officially released the conference basketball schedule for all 10 teams, as conference play will begin on New Year's Day with five games on tap.
TCU Men's Basketball Coach Jamie Dixon is looking forward to highly competitive play in the Big 12. The majority of the teams have experience and leadership, NBA-ready talent, and great transfers.
The first game of conference play begins on January 1 in Lawrence, KS versus the Kansas Jayhawks. There are 18 conference games split between nine played at home and nine played on the road.
Here is the full conference schedule for the Horned Frogs:
January 1 (Saturday) at Kansas
January 3 (Monday) vs. West Virginia
January 8 (Saturday) vs. Baylor
January 12 (Wednesday) at Kansas State
January 15 (Saturday) vs. Oklahoma
January 19 (Wednesday) at Oklahoma State
January 22 (Saturday) at Iowa State
January 25 (Tuesday) vs. Texas
January 31 (Monday) at Oklahoma
February 5 (Saturday) vs. Kansas State
February 8 (Tuesday) vs. Oklahoma State
February 12 (Saturday) at Texas Tech
February 15 (Tuesday) vs. Iowa State
February 19 (Saturday) at Baylor
February 23 (Wednesday) at Texas
February 26 (Saturday) vs. Texas Tech
March 1 (Tuesday) vs. Kansas State
March 5 (Saturday) at West Virginia
In addition to the conference schedule above, the Frogs will play 13 nonconference games, including some key match-ups:
* Santa Clara and Pepperdine in the SoCal Challenge November 22 and 24
* Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on December 8
* At Georgetown in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on December 18
* LSU at the Schollmaier Arena in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29