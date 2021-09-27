September 27, 2021
Men's Basketball Conference Schedule Released
The TCU Horned Frogs begin conference play on January 1 in a tough road game in Lawrence, Kansas.
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 conference has officially released the conference basketball schedule for all 10 teams, as conference play will begin on New Year's Day with five games on tap.

TCU Men's Basketball Coach Jamie Dixon is looking forward to highly competitive play in the Big 12.  The majority of the teams have experience and leadership, NBA-ready talent, and great transfers.

The first game of conference play begins on January 1 in Lawrence, KS versus the Kansas Jayhawks. There are 18 conference games split between nine played at home and nine played on the road.

Here is the full conference schedule for the Horned Frogs:

January 1 (Saturday) at Kansas

January 3 (Monday) vs. West Virginia

January 8 (Saturday) vs. Baylor

January 12 (Wednesday) at Kansas State

January 15 (Saturday) vs. Oklahoma

January 19 (Wednesday) at Oklahoma State

January 22 (Saturday) at Iowa State

January 25 (Tuesday) vs. Texas

January 31 (Monday) at Oklahoma

February 5 (Saturday) vs. Kansas State

February 8 (Tuesday) vs. Oklahoma State

February 12 (Saturday) at Texas Tech

February 15 (Tuesday) vs. Iowa State

February 19 (Saturday) at Baylor

February 23 (Wednesday) at Texas

February 26 (Saturday) vs. Texas Tech

March 1 (Tuesday) vs. Kansas State

March 5 (Saturday) at West Virginia

In addition to the conference schedule above, the Frogs will play 13 nonconference games, including some key match-ups:

* Santa Clara and Pepperdine in the SoCal Challenge November 22 and 24

* Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on December 8

* At Georgetown in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on December 18

* LSU at the Schollmaier Arena in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29

