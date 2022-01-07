Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Baylor is Unanimous Top Choice

Basketball season began two months ago, but for many fans, the season began with the new year as that’s when Big 12 conference play began. Now the race to March Madness really begins.

KillerFrogs has assembled a group of fans from almost all of the schools in the conference. Each week, this group will rank the ten teams in the conference based on their most recent performance and their overall season record. Who’s hot? Who’s not? Some teams may move up and down all season while others find their spot and ride out the season never moving up or down.

Here is how this week’s rankings look:

Power Rankings

10. Oklahoma State (7-5, 0-1)

The Cowboys are feeling the impact of not having Cade Cunningham on the floor. OSU started conference play barely above .500 and then faced Kansas for their first conference game. The arena in Stillwater can be a tough place to play. We will see if that becomes an advantage to help this team move up in these weekly rankings.

9. Kansas State (8-5, 0-2)

Kansas State did have a win against in-state rival Wichita State, but that game was in Manhattan in early December. And the Shockers haven’t been as good as they once were, so it’s hard to tell about this KSU team. They’ve played two conference games, losing to Oklahoma and Texas.

8. West Virginia (11-2, 0-1)

West Virginia had a decent non-conference season. They have been appearing in the “Others Receiving Votes” section on both the AP and Coaches polls for several weeks. One of their conference games at TCU was postponed this week. Their one conference loss was to Texas.

7. Oklahoma (11-3, 1-1)

The Sooners, like WVU, have been appearing in the “Others Receiving Votes” in both polls, as high as #26. They do have wins over a couple of SEC teams this season (Florida, Arkansas). They beat KSU at home but only won by two and were blown away by Baylor in Waco.

6. #25 Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1)

Even with new head coach Mark Adams, the Red Raiders were projected to have a decent season just behind the conference’s heavy hitters. They look to be maintaining that projection and have been ranked for several weeks. They had an impressive win at Tennessee in December. And their only conference loss was a four-point loss to #11 Iowa State, even with only five scholarship players available to play for Tech.

5. TCU (10-1, 0-0)

The Horned Frogs have not played a game since the week before Christmas. The team has been hit hard by COVID protocols, having canceled one non-conference game and postponing two B12 games. The Frogs have wins this year over Texas A&M, Utah, and Georgetown. They take on Baylor Saturday for their first conference game.

4. #14 Texas (12-2, 2-0)

Texas may not be back in football, but under new head coach Chris Beard, they are trying to make a statement in the conference and national rankings. They have a very stacked team. They returned four players from the team that won the Big 12 tournament last year. They also added six of the top 30 transfers in the nation. Their only losses were to Gonzaga and Seton Hall. They had no problem with either West Virginia or Kansas State to start Big 12 play.

3. #11 Iowa State (13-1, 1-1)

Iowa State was predicted to finish at or near the bottom of the Big 12. There’s a lot of basketball still to play, and who knows where they will end up. They did, however, have an impressive start to their season and had them in the Top 10 until losing to Baylor to start conference play. When those two teams met, it was only the fourth time in the history of the Big 12 that two 12-0 teams were meeting.

2. #6 Kansas (12-1, 1-0)

Bill Self had a scare when he took his team to his alma mater this week. Kansas went on a 9+ minute scoring drought in the first half at Oklahoma State. The teams were tied at the half. But a 71% shooting percentage in the second half propelled them to victory. They have wins over Michigan State and St. John’s. Their only loss was to Dayton.

1. #1 Baylor (14-0, 2-0)

The defending national champions are continuing where they left off last season – pedal to the metal. They have a 20-game winning streak dating back to last season. It’s only the fourth time in the Big 12 that a team has had that long of a streak. They are the unanimous #1 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. Of course, they are going to be #1 in our rankings.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

