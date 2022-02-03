Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Three Groups Now Define the League

All Big 12 teams played an SEC team in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge this week. The SEC won the challenge, 6-4, which included losses by both Kansas and Baylor.

In the conference, we are starting to see three distinct groups of teams, and it’s just a matter of jockeying for positions within those groups. Now, there is a lot of basketball still to be played, and who knows, this idea of three different groups may disappear next week.

Those three groups, as of this week, seem to be:

The Conference Elite – This group will keep dominating and become the ones with targets on their back from all the other teams (Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech)

The Middle of the Pack – This group could beat the top group and could lose to the bottom group; keep winning, and all are probably going dancing (Texas, TCU, Iowa State

The We Want to Be Good Group but Others Keep Beating Us – This group is a rollercoaster – sometimes they beat the top teams, then other times they don’t. They could still win any game any night; the conference is just that strong. (Oklahoma, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Kansas State)

In our weekly survey that includes fans from most of the Big 12 schools, only three schools did not have a razor-thin margin with the teams on either side of them (#1 Kansas, #6 Iowa State, and #10 Kansas State). The margins between Baylor and Tech, Texas and TCU, and Oklahoma/West Virginia/Oklahoma State were very thin. In fact, OU and WVU tied, despite both receiving votes placing them anywhere from #6 to #9.

Our Kansas State fan who participates in our panel voting put it this way:

“WVU is the best send-to-last team in the country. The jury is still out on TCU. Baylor looked bad against Bama. Kansas looked really bad vs. Kentucky. Tech is the most complete team in the Big 12. KSU sucks again. Go Cats.”

Each week, our panel ranks the teams 1-10. Their rankings are averaged out to determine the order the teams get listed here.

Here are how this week’s rankings look:

(These rankings were done before any of this week’s midweek games)

Power Rankings

10. Kansas State (10-10, 2-6), last week #10

In mid-January, Kansas State had two big wins beating both Texas Tech and Texas back-to-back. Since then, they’ve gone 0-3. They can beat the upper-tier teams but keep losing close games.

9. Oklahoma State (10-10, 3-5), last week - #8

OSU has at least been consistent in their win/loss pattern – lose 2-3, win 1-2, repeat. They lost close games at Texas and home against Iowa State. They didn’t do so well in the Big 12/SEC challenge after blowing a lead against Florida then losing by nine.

7. (tie) West Virginia (13-8, 2-6), last week #7

Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins is known for the stool he brings to all games for when he needs to take a seat. Maybe his team needs to do the same. They need to take a seat. They’ve now lost six straight. However, they did hang with Baylor in Waco this week until the very end.

7. (tie) Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6), last week #9

The Sooners have lost six of their last seven. The one win came last week against WVU. They got the unfortunate draw to play the nation’s #1 team Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They lost that, then turned right around and lost at home to TCU.

6. #20 Iowa State (14-5, 2-5), last week #6

Will the real Iowa State team please stand up? They beat OSU and were one of four Big 12 teams to win over the weekend, defeating Missouri at home. This week they played a Kansas team who was down one of the best players in the league – Ochai Agbaji. Even without their star player, Kansas was still able to get the win.

5. TCU (15-4, 4-3), last week #4

The Frogs had an interesting week – they suffered a humiliating loss at home to Texas then bounced back from that to beat then-No. 18 LSU at home and got their first-ever win in Norman on Monday. Despite their loss to UT, TCU got a nearly 15-point bump in their NET rank.

4. #23 Texas (6-6, 5-4), last week #5

Texas came into Fort Worth and dominated. Then they squeaked out a win at home over Tennessee. They had a 17-point lead late in the game yet needed a free throw at the end to win by one point. Then they traveled to Lubbock and got blown out of that gym, primarily due to the raucous crowd in attendance.

3. #14 Texas Tech (17-6, 5-3), last week #3

As our KSU fan said earlier, this team is the most complete team in the league. They have the potential to make it to New Orleans for the Final Four clearly and could very well take care of business and get the win that the 2019 team fell just short of achieving. Their students created an intense atmosphere for the Texas game that should scare any team that still has to travel to Lubbock this season.

2. #8 Baylor (19-3, 7-2), last week #2

Poor Baylor. They suffered their third loss of the season, losing to Bama over the weekend. That was after they completely destroyed KSU. Then this week, again at home, they almost let WVU get away with the win but pulled away to win by four points.

1. #10 Kansas (18-3, 7-1), last week #1

Kansas is still on top, but many of their games were very close coming down the end. They hosted Kentucky over the weekend – the two teams with the most wins in college basketball history. KU easily remains at the top of our list, but for how long?

Note: Power Rankings are determined by fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

