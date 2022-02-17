Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: KSU on the Rise; ISU Plummets

Welcome to the wild rollercoaster ride of trying to decide where the ten teams in the league fall. Every week, we have a game, or more, with unexpected results, like Oklahoma defeating Texas Tech just days after the Red Raiders cracked the Top 10. Or maybe it was Iowa State’s sudden tumble after such a great non-conference season? Kansas State, winners of four of their last five, are surging. Not only could they finish in the top half of the conference, but they could also surpass Texas if the Longhorns stumble down the stretch.

In the last couple of weeks, we’ve talked about three groups of teams within the conference. We can still talk about those three, but the teams have changed along the way. Here’s how the groups look now, based upon this week’s rankings:

The Conference Elite

Kansas, Baylor, Tech



Baylor moves ahead of Tech.

The Middle of the Pack

Texas, TCU, Kansas State



KSU replaces ISU in this group; TCU is barely hanging on with this group and is on the verge of moving down.

The We Want to be Good but Others Keep Beating Us

Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia



OU and OSU move up as they make room for Iowa State to join this group.

Each week, our panel ranks the teams 1-10. Their rankings are averaged out to determine the order the teams get ranked here.

Here are how this week’s rankings look:

(These rankings were done before any of this week’s midweek games)

Power Rankings

10. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7), last week #10

West Virginia has settled into the bottom. Their only win in their last 10 outings was a home win over Iowa State, the team now just above them. For a team that started out getting national attention, they may not even make it over .500 this season. It’s time for someone to pull out Bob Huggin’s stool so the Mountaineers can just take a seat.

9. Iowa State (16-8, 3-8), last week #6

Whoa! What happened here? Down to ninth place in our rankings. They spent the first two weeks of conference play in the third spot, and they have now dropped six spots. Have they hit the bottom? Or will they replace WVU? Their win this week over TCU could help, but that win came after this week’s rankings were already determined.

8. Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7), last week #9

Congrats, Sooners! You had a big win at home and beat the then #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders. For that effort, you get to move from No. 9 to No. 8. Whoohoo! They have five games left. They could win four of those (no way they are winning in Lubbock), or they could lose all five. We will have to see!

7. Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-7), last week - #8

They did blow out West Virginia over the weekend. But see No. 10 above. Was that really a great feat? They have lost six of their last eight. Where’s Cade Cunningham when you need him? And where’s the motivation when they know they aren’t playing for tournament seeding?

6. Kansas State (12-11, 4-7), last week #7

Hello Wildcats! This team is the most improved since conference play began last month. They lost their first four conference games of the season, and everyone wondered if they would ever win just one. Since then, they are 6-4 and have moved clearly into the middle of the pack. They could end up at .500 both overall and in conference play, but they will need a win in Lawrence or Lubbock to make that happen.

5. TCU (16-5, 5-4), last week #5

The Frogs went into Lubbock and played a great first half. They dominated from the three-point line and weren’t turning the ball over. Unfortunately, they forgot there were two halves of basketball to play, and they ended up getting blown away. The Frogs have the third toughest remaining schedule in the nation. The next two weeks could be absolutely brutal.

4. #20 Texas (18-6, 7-4), last week #4

The Longhorns the last couple of weeks have gone 1-1 each week. They can’t move up, but they aren’t falling. They made it back into the Top 25 and seem destined to stay here. They host Tech this weekend. Can they avenge their loss in Lubbock? If so, they will go 2-0 for the week

3. #11 Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3), last week #2

Just as they debut into the Top 10 for the first time this season, the Red Raiders go into Norman and lose by 15 points. They travel to Austin this week. Will we have another dominating performance like they had a couple of weeks ago? They won’t have the crowd support this time. Tech is still the most complete team in all of the Big 12. They could go far. Stay tuned – the next couple of weeks are going to tell us a lot about this team.

2. #7 Baylor (20-4, 8-3), last week #3

Baylor leaps over Texas Tech, both in our rankings and the national polls. They went 1-1 in the state of Kansas last week. Their midweek game this week in Lubbock will go a long way in deciding the conference’s final standings as well as possible tournament seeding down the road.

1. #6 Kansas (19-4, 8-2), last week #1

Kansas holds on. After humiliating Baylor, they had tough wins over Texas and Oklahoma. They are either the luckiest team based on how many close calls they have had, or they are very skilled and know how to close out games. Their slew of winning close games, though, will be very beneficial once the tournament starts.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

