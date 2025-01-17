Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11 - It's Frogs and Cats Then Everyone Else
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, January 12. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
Welcome to our very first Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings. We have published weekly Power Rankings articles for the last four seasons for the Big 12 men's teams. But we are finally on the bandwagon and are now doing one for Big 12 Women's Basketball as well!
The Big 12 Women's Basketball teams began conference play the week before Christmas. After last weekend, all teams have five conference games under their belt. With that, it's time we launch our weekly Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings.
To no one's surprise, the two top teams in the league are TCU and Kansas State. The difference in our rankings between those two is very thin. After those two, there's a dropoff to the next level of teams.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 11 (week of January 13)
Here are our Week 12 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, the game in Manhattan, KS, on February 5 between Kansas State and TCU will be epic!
Week 11 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU debuts as the No. 1 team in the league.
- Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- Houston debuts as the No. 16 team in the league.
- UCF also received last-place votes.
- This week, four teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Arizona State (7), Cincinnati (6), Iowa State (6), and West Virginia (6)
- TCU had the lowest fluctuation (1) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 1/11/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (4-12, 0-5)
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at BYU 75-89; lost at #22 Utah 42-69
15. UCF (7-8, 0-5)
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Colorado 62-81; lost to Cincinnati 58-64
14. BYU (10-6, 1-4)
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Houston 89-75; lost to #12 Kansas State 65-92
13. Texas Tech (12-6, 1-4)
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to #17 West Virginia 53-89; lost to #11 TCU 43-69
12. Arizona State (8-9, 2-3)
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 83-90, lost to Baylor 59-78
11. Kansas (11-5, 1-4)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to #11 TCU 73-80; lost at Colorado 76-84
10. Arizona (11-7, 2-3)
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #19
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 76-81; lost to Iowa State 58-79
9. Cincinnati (10-5, 2-3)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Oklahoma State 48-64; beat UCF 64-58
8. Colorado (12-4, 3-2)
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat UCF 81-62; beat Kansas 84-76
7. Iowa State (12-6, 3-2)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 90-83; beat Arizona 79-58
6. #17 West Virginia (13-3, 3-2)
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 89-53; lost at Oklahoma State 57-64
5. Baylor (14-3, 4-1)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Arizona 81-76; beat Arizona State 78-59
4. Oklahoma State (14-2, 4-1)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 64-48; beat #17 West Virginia 64-57
3. #22 Utah (13-3, 4-1)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost to #12 Kansas State 71-47; beat Houston 69-42
2. #12 Kansas State (17-1, 5-0)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat #22 Utah 71-47; beat BYU 92-65
1. #11 TCU (17-1, 5-0)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Kansas 80-73; beat Texas Tech 69-43
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
