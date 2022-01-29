Men’s Basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge Preview

Skip to main content
Saturday’s lineup has ten great games for the 9th edition of this inter-conference competition.

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s the last Saturday in January. That can only mean one thing in the world of college basketball – it’s time for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Saturday’s schedule, all on the ESPN family of networks, has ten men’s basketball games, each featuring one team from the Big 12 and one team from the SEC.

This is the ninth straight year for this challenge. The SEC won last year’s challenge, having won five of the nine games played. Last year’s Texas/Kentucky game was not played due to COVID. The Big 12 is still the overall leader in the challenge, leading both in the challenge count (4-2-2) and in games played (44-35).

Baylor has the best record of any team in the challenge (7-1), with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State right behind at 6-2.

TCU is 4-4 in the challenge. Last year’s game was a thriller. The Frogs played at Mizzou and lost 102-98 in overtime. The Horned Frogs beat Mississippi State (2014), Ole Miss (2015), Tennessee (2016), and Florida (2019). They then lost to Auburn (2017), Vanderbilt (2018), and Arkansas (2020)

Here is a breakdown of how each conference fared each year of the challenge:

YearWinnerOverall Record

2014

Big 12

7-3

2015

Big 12

6-4

2016

Big 12

7-3

2017

Tie

5-5

2018

SEC

6-4

2019

Big 12

6-4

2020

Tie

5-5

2021

SEC

5-4

All Years Combined

Big 12

44-35

Each year, five of the ten games are played on Big 12 courts, and five are played on SEC courts. This year’s contest includes three teams ranked in this week’s Top 10 - #1 Auburn hosting Oklahoma, #4 Baylor at Alabama, and #5 Kansas hosting #12 Kentucky.

953F2266-E7CE-457E-ADF3-40C170044ED7

Here is the slate of games for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge:

All times are Central Standard Time.

Saturday, January 29

TCU (13-4) vs. #19 LSU (16-4)

11 a.m., ESPN2

Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Arkansas (15-5) vs. West Virginia (13-6)

1 p.m., ESPN2

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

#1 Auburn (19-1) vs. Oklahoma (13-7)

1 p.m., ESPN

Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

#23 Iowa State (15-5) vs. Missouri (8-11)

1 p.m., ESPNU

Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Alabama (13-7) vs. #4 Baylor (18-2)

3 p.m., ESPN

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Florida (12-8) vs. Oklahoma State (10-9)

3 p.m., ESPN2

O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Ole Miss (10-10) vs. Kansas State (10-9)

3 p.m., ESPNU

The Pavilion, Oxford, MS

#5 Kansas (17-2) vs. #12 Kentucky (16-4)

5 p.m., ESPN

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

#13 Texas Tech (15-5) vs. Mississippi State (13-6)

5 p.m., ESPN2

United Sprint Arena, Lubbock, TX

Texas vs. #18 Tennessee

7 p.m., ESPN

Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

