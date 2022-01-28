Skip to main content
College Basketball: Weekend Key Games to Watch

College Basketball: Weekend Key Games to Watch

This isn't Dick Vitale's key games. This is KillerFrogs' key games to watch! It's time for P.T.A., baby! PRIMETIME ACTION!

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This isn't Dick Vitale's key games. This is KillerFrogs' key games to watch! It's time for P.T.A., baby! PRIMETIME ACTION!

This weekend is loaded with college basketball, and there are a lot of good games taking place. Some teams are starting to get shut down, and some teams are starting to hit their stride as the season starts to grow old. A lot of teams are getting exposed to what they are only capable of doing. Then there are some teams looking unstoppable in all areas of the court, like Baylor, Gonzaga, Auburn, and many other schools in the top 25 of course.

TCU had a hard time against the University of Texas. The Longhorns kept TCU to their lowest scoring total so far this year at 50. All of Texas' forwards went hard in the paint as they made TCU's forwards looked inexperienced. It was definitely a learning curve as they still a younger team compared to every other team in the Big 12. Texas guard Andrew Jones, a leader that came off the bench, helped UT thrive in their victory over TCU. Next game for the Horned Frogs is a test to see how they respond against #19 LSU in the Big12/SEC challenge.

#1 Auburn barely got away with their win only beating Mizzou 55-54 in a nail bitter. #3 Arizona fell big to  #7 UCLA as Arizona struggled hard to get things going.

There are some teams that are lighting it up offensively, and the way they light it up on the offensive ends shows that they hardly have to depend on their defense... Just kidding! But here are the top 10 scoring offenses in college basketball: 

Gonzaga 90.2 points per game (ppg)

South Dakota St. 87.6 ppg

Arizona 87.1 ppg

Purdue 84.7 ppg

Iowa 83.1 ppg 

Bowling Green 83.0 ppg

Murray St. 82.5 ppg

Kentucky 82.2 ppg 

Oral Roberts 82.1 ppg

10 Duke 82.0  ppg

Then we can't forget about the teams that actually want to win it all because defense wins championships. Here top 10 scoring defenses:

Texas 54.7 points allowed

North Texas 56.4 points allowed

Houston56.6 points allowed

San Diego St. 57.4 points allowed

Fresno St. 57.7 points allowed

Saint Mary's (CA) 58.0 points allowed

Boise St.. 58.1 points allowed

LSU 58.4 points allowed

Jacksonville 58.7 points allowed

VCU 58.7 points allowed

After some great mid week action. Here is a list of games that should keep you entertained this weekend:

Saturday, January 29th

La Salle at #25 Davidson

11:00 AM USA Net

John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, NC

Michigan at #10 Michigan State

11:30 AM CBS

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Oklahoma at #1 Auburn

1:00 PM ESPN

 Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Arizona State at #3 Arizona

1:30 PM CBS

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

Oral Roberts at Denver

3:00 PM

 Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver, CO

Read More

St. John's at #14 Villanova

3:30 PM FOX

 Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

#22 Marquette at #17 Providence

3:30 PM FS1

Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

#24 Illinois at Northwestern

3:30 PM BTN

 Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

#12 Kentucky at #5 Kansas

5:00 PM ESPN

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

California at #15 USC

6:00 PM PAC12

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

#7 Houston at UCF

7:00 PM ESPN2

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

College Basketball: Weekend Key games to watch

2 minutes ago
TCU Swimming and Diving
More Sports

TCU Swimming and Diving: Teams receive Scholar All-American Recognition

18 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) brings the ball up court against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Two Games Go to OT; Two Others are Blowouts

18 hours ago
Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Devin Askew (5) guards TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh (10) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

The Screwed Tape Letters: We Came, We Saw, We Left

Jan 27, 2022
5D1C7CAA-22D1-4744-B961-E0CA972AC47F
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: The Frogs fall in Morgantown

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17565265
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Record Crowd Can't Spark Texas-Sized Upset

Jan 26, 2022
Jan 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and forward K.J. Adams (24) and forward Jalen Wilson (10) celebrate the win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in double overtime at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Iowa State and Oklahoma Drop

Jan 25, 2022
4E9B534C-11CA-4819-9B0C-549685A71033
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: When Texas comes to town

Jan 25, 2022