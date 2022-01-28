College Basketball: Weekend Key games to watch

This weekend is loaded with college basketball, and there are a lot of good games taking place. Some teams are starting to get shut down, and some teams are starting to hit their stride as the season starts to grow old. A lot of teams are getting exposed to what they are only capable of doing. Then there are some teams looking unstoppable in all areas of the court, like Baylor, Gonzaga, Auburn, and many other schools in the top 25 of course.

TCU had a hard time against the University of Texas. The Longhorns kept TCU to their lowest scoring total so far this year at 50. All of Texas' forwards went hard in the paint as they made TCU's forwards looked inexperienced. It was definitely a learning curve as they still a younger team compared to every other team in the Big 12. Texas guard Andrew Jones, a leader that came off the bench, helped UT thrive in their victory over TCU. Next game for the Horned Frogs is a test to see how they respond against #19 LSU in the Big12/SEC challenge.

#1 Auburn barely got away with their win only beating Mizzou 55-54 in a nail bitter. #3 Arizona fell big to #7 UCLA as Arizona struggled hard to get things going.

There are some teams that are lighting it up offensively, and the way they light it up on the offensive ends shows that they hardly have to depend on their defense... Just kidding! But here are the top 10 scoring offenses in college basketball:

1 Gonzaga 90.2 points per game (ppg)

2 South Dakota St. 87.6 ppg

3 Arizona 87.1 ppg

4 Purdue 84.7 ppg

5 Iowa 83.1 ppg

6 Bowling Green 83.0 ppg

7 Murray St. 82.5 ppg

8 Kentucky 82.2 ppg

9 Oral Roberts 82.1 ppg

10 Duke 82.0 ppg

Then we can't forget about the teams that actually want to win it all because defense wins championships. Here top 10 scoring defenses:

1 Texas 54.7 points allowed

2 North Texas 56.4 points allowed

3 Houston56.6 points allowed

4 San Diego St. 57.4 points allowed

5 Fresno St. 57.7 points allowed

6 Saint Mary's (CA) 58.0 points allowed

7 Boise St.. 58.1 points allowed

8 LSU 58.4 points allowed

9 Jacksonville 58.7 points allowed

- VCU 58.7 points allowed

After some great mid week action. Here is a list of games that should keep you entertained this weekend:

Saturday, January 29th

La Salle at #25 Davidson

11:00 AM USA Net

John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, NC

Michigan at #10 Michigan State

11:30 AM CBS

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Oklahoma at #1 Auburn

1:00 PM ESPN

Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Arizona State at #3 Arizona

1:30 PM CBS

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

Oral Roberts at Denver

3:00 PM

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver, CO

St. John's at #14 Villanova

3:30 PM FOX

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

#22 Marquette at #17 Providence

3:30 PM FS1

Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

#24 Illinois at Northwestern

3:30 PM BTN

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

#12 Kentucky at #5 Kansas

5:00 PM ESPN

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

California at #15 USC

6:00 PM PAC12

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

#7 Houston at UCF

7:00 PM ESPN2

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.