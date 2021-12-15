Skip to main content
    TCU Women's Basketball: Lauren Heard Continues to Collect Honors
    TCU Women's Basketball: Lauren Heard Continues to Collect Honors

    Heard Has Been Named Big 12 Player of the Week
    © Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

    Heard Has Been Named Big 12 Player of the Week

    Praise has not been faint for TCU guard Lauren Heard, as the author of this piece devoted, just last week, an entire article to her student-athlete excellence. Then, she was named one of 30 candidates for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.  In today’s news, Ms. Heard has been named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

    During the Horned Frogs’ 87-75 upset over No. 18-ranked Texas A & M on Sunday, Heard scored a season-high 33 points--needless to say, a considerable accomplishment. The Denton native went 18-of-21 from the free throw line that day, including 13-of-14 in the fourth quarter alone. Her 18 free throws constitute the second most in TCU single-game history, tying for the second-most on the Big 12’s all-time list for free throws in a single game.

    The announcement heralds Heard’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor this season and fifth (!) in her career—second only to Zahna Medley’s total of six honors (Freshman of the Week, 4; Player of the Week, 2). She is the first TCU player to earn a Big 12 Player of the Week in three consecutive seasons.

    The Horned Frogs (4-4) will return to the court this Sunday, Dec. 19, hosting Incarnate Word. Tip-off is set for 1 pm inside Schollmaier Arena.

