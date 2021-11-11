TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference; Home Opener

TCU Men's Basketball Head Coach Jamie Dixon addressed the media on Wednesday. He talked about all the expectations for this year's team and how much potential they have to be great in such a strong conference. Coach Dixon also talked a lot about Ed Schollmaier, and his recent passing. Dixon talked a lot about how much Mr. Schollmaier did for TCU basketball, his love for basketball, and how much he invested into the basketball programs.

"Everyone is ready to put that Covid-19 season behind, and so are we," said Dixon in expressing his excitement for the start of the new season. "We are ready to show the nation what we have."

This TCU Men's Basketball program has had time to adjust from everything in the past. They can get back to playing in front of full arena. They have been able to have their practices, so there chemistry has been growing.

The team has been getting ready for their Home Opener against McNeese, and they are ready to bring it to them. Coach Dixon said that McNeese has changed their team by adding some transfers, so they have been preparing for multiple different looks from them.

Coach Dixon also talked about the differences on how much time he had preparing his team this summer. He pretty much had the summer to grow all of his players, and he is excited for them to showcase their work.

"We have to be a team that plays defense," said Dixon. "We have to be a team that holds teams under 40 percent shooting. We have to be a team that forces turnovers. That is how you win in the Big 12."

If TCU Men's Basketball can establish themselves early in a tough defensive conference, they can be on their way to shock the nation.

Coach just wants all his players to be better than last year and just come ready to play. TCU Men' Basketball opens the season against McNeese State at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 11. The game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This will be TCU's 111th season of men's basketball.

McNeese was picked fifth in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll.

The Cowboys are coming off an 86-62 loss at SMU on Tuesday. Brendan Medley-Bacon led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds. Last season, McNeese finished 10-14 and 4-10 in the Southland Conference.

TCU is 73-37 all-time in season openers and has won the last seven. The Frogs are 59-13 in season openers at home and have won the last 13. Jamie Dixon begins his sixth season at TCU and 19th as a head coach. He ranks 19th in active winning percentage (.686). Dixon is 18-0 in season openers. Dixon is four victories away from becoming the fifth head coach with 100 wins at TCU.

