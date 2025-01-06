Know Your Foe: Houston Basketball Players to Watch
The No. 12 Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1) on Monday, January 6, at 8 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Houston team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#4 L.J. Cryer
Guard from Katy, Texas. Senior
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard has been a standout performer this season, leading the team in points per game and proving to be a consistently valuable asset. Cryer is a highly skilled combo guard with the ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the court. A reliable threat from beyond the arc, he excels at creating his own offense and stepping up in critical moments when his team needs him most. While his assist numbers may not be the highest, Cryer is more than capable of facilitating the offense when required. His scoring ability and offensive game make him a dangerous weapon in any matchup—one of the most dominant players in college basketball. TCU must address defensively to avoid him becoming a game-changing factor for the Cougars.
L.J. Cryer's Season Statistics
Points
14.6
Rebounds
1.5
Assists
1.8
Field Goal %
39.9%
#21 Emanuel Sharp
Guard from Tampa, Florida. Junior
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard has solidified his reputation as a sharpshooter for the program, consistently delivering from beyond the arc at an elite level. His three-point accuracy makes him a threat to any opponent. Sharp is not only a scoring asset but also a solid decision-maker who plays within the flow of the game. Defensively, he’s a reliable on-ball defender, adding value on both ends of the court. Sharp also demonstrates excellent court awareness, willingly passing up a shot to find the best opportunity for his team. For TCU, containing Sharp and preventing him from catching fire will be critical to avoid major issues.
Emanuel Sharp's Season Statistics
Points
14.0
Rebounds
2.9
Assists
1.4
Field Goal %
44.7%
#13 J'wan Roberts
Forward from Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands. Senior
Standing at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Roberts has been the Cougars’ most dominant rebounder, excelling on both the offensive and defensive glass. His relentless effort and ability to secure boards make him a crucial presence in the paint. Offensively, Roberts is a reliable scorer in the low post and thrives in off-ball motion plays, using his size and instincts to create opportunities. What sets him apart is his playmaking ability, a rare skill for a player of his size, which adds another dimension to the Cougars’ offense. For TCU, stepping up their rebounding efforts will be crucial, as Roberts has the potential to control the game on the boards and create problems all night long.
J'wan Roberts' Season Statistics
Points
8.6
Rebounds
7.0
Assists
1.1
Field Goal %
55.1%
#7 Milos Uzan
Guard from Las Vegas, Nevada. Junior
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard has stepped up as the team’s primary ball handler, filling the void left by Jamal Shead. TCU is no stranger to Uzan, a former Oklahoma standout who brings a well-rounded game to the Cougars. Uzan is a solid scorer, particularly effective off the dribble, and a capable shooter who can keep defenses honest. As a playmaker, he orchestrates the Cougar offense efficiently, while his defensive abilities and athleticism make him a valuable two-way player. For TCU, disrupting Uzan’s rhythm early will be crucial to gaining an edge in this matchup. Allowing him to settle into the game could spell trouble for the Frogs.
Milos Uzan's Season Statistics
Points
8.9
Rebounds
3.2
Assists
5.2
Field Goa l%
40.9%
#11 Joseph Tugler
Forward from Monroe, Louisiana. Sophomore
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward has been a defensive force for the Cougars this season, leading the team in blocks and consistently disrupting opponents’ offenses. Tugler’s strength and physicality make him a game-changer on both ends of the floor, and his presence is felt even when he’s not filling up the scoring column. Defensively, Tugler’s quickness allows him to guard effectively in open space, while his toughness enables him to hold his ground in the post despite being slightly undersized for the position. Offensively, he’s a versatile threat with excellent touch around the rim and the ability to drive and finish. For TCU, matching Tugler’s physicality and intensity will be critical to containing his impact and competing in this matchup.
Joseph Tugler's Season Statistics
Points
6.1
Rebounds
5.7
Assists
1.1
Field Goal %
51.7%
