Know Your Foe: Kansas Women's Basketball Players to Watch
The Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2) take on the #11 TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0) on Wednesday, January 8, at 2 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#12 S'mya Nichols
Guard from Overland Park, Kansas. Sophomore
The 6-foot sophomore guard has emerged as one of the best players in the Big 12 this season. A former five-star recruit, she has been Kansas' most dynamic weapon, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals. Nichols excels as both a playmaker and scorer, particularly with her ability to attack the rim and finish with precision. She also poses a threat from beyond the arc as a reliable three-point shooter. On the defensive end, Nichols shines by keeping even the most elite guards on edge with her intensity and anticipation. For TCU, containing Nichols will be crucial. If she gets into a rhythm, it could be a problem for the Horned Frogs.
S'mya Nichols' Season Statistics
Points
21.9
Rebounds
3.0
Assists
5.1
Field Goal %
45.9%
#21 Elle Evans
Guard from Edwardsville, Illinois. Junior
The 6-foot-3 junior guard has been a huge piece in the Jayhawk's offense so far this season. She is second on the team in scoring and is solid at helping the team in physical play. She is not afraid to get rebound, shoot the ball, or drive to the lane, and she can pretty much do it all. TCU needs to be aware of her and her connection with S'mya Nichols to be successful in this matchup.
Elle Evans' Season Statistics
Points
13.5
Rebounds
4.0
Assists
0.9
Field Goal %
37.6%
#24 Regan Williams
Forward from Kansas City, Missouri. Freshman
The freshman forward has quickly made her presence felt, earning a starting role and establishing herself as a key contributor to the team. Standing at 6-foot-3, Williams plays with a physicality and intensity that make her seem even bigger on the court. She excels as a scorer in the paint, showcasing a polished spin move that allows her to navigate the lane effectively. Defensively, Williams is just as impactful, making opponents work hard for every basket. TCU will need to keep a close eye on her, as her combination of skill and physicality can easily influence the outcome of the game.
Regan Williams' Season Statistics
Points
7.8
Rebounds
5.7
Assists
0.7
Field Goal %
55.2%
