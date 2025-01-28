LISTEN: S2 E15: TCU Basketball Struggles Against Kansas, Collapses at UCF

Killer Frogs

KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson dive into a disappointing 0-2 week for TCU basketball and break down what the two losses to Kansas and UCF do to the Horned Frogs' season. Then, they discuss an excellent week of Big 12 basketball including a double overtime showdown between Houston and Kansas. Finally, the duo brings out the Corn Meter and makes an addition to the scale.

