Killer Frogs

Mark Campbell Talks No. 9 TCU Matchup vs. No. 25 Baylor

The TCU women's basketball head coach meets with the media ahead of the big game Sunday.

Nicholas Girimonte

TCU's Mark Campbell in the game against Cincinnati earlier this month.
TCU's Mark Campbell in the game against Cincinnati earlier this month. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell met with the media Friday to preview the No. 9 Frogs' game vs. No. 25 Baylor Sunday.

The video is below.

Mark Campbell

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Basketball