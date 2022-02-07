Men's College Basketball: Midweek Key Games to Watch

The Auburn Tigers got a panic from Georgia. Yet, they actually haven't lost since playing in the Bahamas the day before Thanksgiving. Gonzaga is just absolutely totally annihilating the WCC. The Purdue Boilermakers keep on noting each challenge and get an opportunity to clear Illinois this week. The Kentucky Wildcats offered a reasonable expression to Alabama and the SEC with a noteworthy street win. The Illini ensured they followed up the success over Wisconsin with a street succeed at Indiana. They are all Final Four worthy.

The Jayhawks bounced back in seven days after the Kentucky home misfortune to dismantle Baylor as no other group has done in the beyond couple of seasons. The Blue Devils blitzed North Carolina and are back ready for a potential No. 1 seed. Coach K got his final win at Chapel Hill one last time. The Providence Friars are the class of the Big East, holding a two-game lead on Villanova with two to play against the Wildcats. The Red Raiders got the success over Texas their fanbase so frantically required.

The Longhorns bounced back from the misfortune at Texas Tech with a beating of Iowa State. It was an unpleasant week for the UCLA Bruins in Arizona, dropping the two games out and about. The injury-baffled Baylor Bears got bludgeoned at Kansas. The Wisconsin Badgers got dropped by Illinois and gotten away from Penn State to set up a confrontation with Michigan State.

Then we cannot forget about our beloved TCU as they got their first win ever in Norman against OU, but dropped a big one against Kansas State. Which hurt the Horned Frogs as they were receiving votes last week in the polls.

Its been a crazy weekend of college basketball, but its just only getting good so here is your key games to watch during the week:

Tuesday, February 8th

#18 Marquette at #24 UConn

5:30 PM FS1

XL Center, Hartford, CT

#1 Auburn at Arkansas

6:00 PM ESPN2

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

#5 Kentucky at South Carolina

6:00 PM ESPN

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

#14 Wisconsin at #17 Michigan State

6:00 PM BTN

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Oklahoma State at TCU

6:00 PM ESPNU

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

#13 Illinois at #3 Purdue

8:00 PM ESPN

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Wednesday, February 9th

#6 Houston at SMU

6:00 PM ESPN2

Moody Coliseum, Dallas, TX

#10 Baylor at Kansas State

7:00 PM BIG12|ESPN+

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

#9 Texas Tech at Oklahoma

8:00 PM ESPNU

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Thursday, February 10th

Pacific at #2 Gonzaga

8:00 PM

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

#3 Purdue at Michigan

8:00 PM ESPN

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

#4 Arizona at Washington State

8:00 PM FS1

Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

