Men's Basketball: Midweek Key Games to Watch

College basketball has been giving something for the fans to enjoy so far this year! So many upsets. TCU dropped a Quadrant 1 game to Texas Tech, which is tough for the Horned Frogs, as they have been knocking on the door of the Top 25 over the last few weeks. Each Big 12 loss is Q1 loss. So that is very unfortunate for each loss for the Horned Frogs, and every team in the Big 12. Its proven that it is one of the toughest conferences out there based on NET.

Let's check out to see what else is happening across the nation in different conferences.

Gonzaga is totally destroying WCC opponents. The Kentucky Wildcats have the current leader for national player of the year in Oscar Tshiebwe. The Arizona Wildcats cleared three away games at Arizona State, Washington State and Washington. The Auburn Tigers dropped a street game at Arkansas in additional time. No disgrace in that loss. The Kansas Jayhawks are as of now the new top choice in the Big 12.

The Duke Blue Devils lost at the signal to Virginia, yet they breeze through the eye assessment of being a title competitor. The Purdue Boilermakers had a merciless week with three games, and the misfortune at Michigan appeared to be an inconsistency. This group is drained. Illinois is experiencing difficulty with Purdue, and that's the long and short of it when they're solid. The Providence Friars have a two-game lead on Villanova with a significant standoff against the Wildcats Tuesday night.

The Baylor Bears beat Texas convincingly yet lost Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a season-finishing knee injury. I realize the Ohio State Buckeyes lost at Rutgers. In any case, they completed the week with a great success at Michigan. The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma, however, at that point bounced back to knock off TCU. The Wisconsin Badgers lost at home to Rutgers, yet prior in the week succeeded at Michigan State.

The Tennessee Vols are back in the great graces of the survey and climbing in the SEC. Arkansas is intense. Indeed, the Pigs lost to Alabama, however, earlier in the week they knocked off No. 1 Auburn. The USC Trojans shot up in the the rankings subsequent to knocking off rival UCLA. Alabama basketball is turning into 'Bama football in the SEC with wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Here's this weeks key games:

Tuesday, February 15th

#19 Michigan State at Penn State

5:30 PM BTN

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Wake Forest at #9 Duke

6:00 PM ESPN

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

#20 Texas at Oklahoma

6:00 PM ESPN2

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

#10 Villanova at #8 Providence

7:00 PM CBSSN

Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

#4 Kentucky at #16 Tennessee

8:00 PM ESPN

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

#23 Arkansas at Missouri

8:00 PM SEC Network ESPN

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Iowa State at TCU

8:00 PM ESPNU

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Wednesday, February 16th

#12 Illinois at Rutgers

6:00 PM BTN

Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, NJ

Mississippi State at #25 Alabama

6:00 PM ESPN2

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Vanderbilt at #2 Auburn

8:00 PM SEC Network

ESPN Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

#7 Baylor at #11 Texas Tech

8:00 PM ESPN2

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

#1 Gonzaga at Pepperdine

10:00 PM ESPN2

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

Thursday, February 17th

Austin Peay at #21 Murray State

6:00 PM ESPNU

CFSB Center, Murray, KY

Oregon State at #3 Arizona

6:30 PM PAC12 Network

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

UCF at #14 Houston

8:00 PM TBA

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Washington State at #13 UCLA

10:00 PM FS1

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Washington at #17 USC

10:30 PM PAC12

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

