TCU Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU Hosting Kansas State

What a road! The TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3) have been putting on a heck of a show. Even when losing, as against the Bores from Waco, they have put up a good fight--with the possible sole exception of their game against UT ten days ago, and even then, their fans did.

Saturday the Frogs will be facing Kansas State (11-10, 3-6) again, whom they beat in a nail-biter when Damion Baugh hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the game, to triumph with a score of 60-57. If they win tomorrow, it will be the first time they've won 16 of 20 games since the 1997-1998 season.

The Frogs have reason for optimism, having beaten Oklahoma for the first time in history at the Lloyd Nobel Center in Norman, 72-63, compliments of Baugh's 20 points and Eddie Lampkin's double-double.

Other notables on the team include Mike Miles who scored 11 points against Oklahoma, his 14th time to put two digits on the scoreboard. Chuck O'Bannon Jr. is third in shooting, with 9.8 points on average per game; he leads the team in three-pointers, with 38.6 percent. Emanuel Miller likewise boasts 9.8 points per game, and, in the key area of rebounds, leads the team with 6.7 per game. Then there's Micah Peavy, whose .5 defensive points per possession ranks in the top percentile nationally.

And what of Kansas State? They beat Oklahoma State 71-68--against whom TCU lost when Rondel Walker netted a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left of play. In that competition, Kansas State likewise won a nail-biter, with Nigel Pack landing a 3-pointer in the final moments of play.

Needless to say, those who attend Saturday's game, all decked in black, will be witnesses to a great match.

The game begins at 7 pm at Schollmaier Arena.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPNU.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

