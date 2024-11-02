Men's Basketball: Arkansas' John Calipari and Adou Thiero Talk Scrimmage Loss to TCU
Arkansas head coach John Calipari and player Adou Thiero met with the media following their 65-66 scrimmage loss to TCU.
No. 16 Arkansas fell to TCU 65-66 in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, November 1 at Dickies Arena.
Razorback head coach John Calipari and forward Adou Thiero met with the media postgame to discuss the loss. Videos are below.
John Calipari
Adou Thiero
