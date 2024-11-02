Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Arkansas' John Calipari and Adou Thiero Talk Scrimmage Loss to TCU

Arkansas head coach John Calipari and player Adou Thiero met with the media following their 65-66 scrimmage loss to TCU.

Nicholas Girimonte

Oct 15, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 16 Arkansas fell to TCU 65-66 in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, November 1 at Dickies Arena.

Razorback head coach John Calipari and forward Adou Thiero met with the media postgame to discuss the loss. Videos are below.

John Calipari

Adou Thiero

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Basketball