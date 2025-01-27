Men’s Basketball: Frogs suffer an 85-58 loss to UCF
Jamie Dixon’s TCU Men’s Basketball faltered in Orlando on Saturday after an 85-58 loss to the UCF Knights.
The Frogs mightily struggled offensively, shooting just 35.9% from the field and a mere 5% from beyond the arc. TCU went 1-20 from three-point range with Isaiah Manning knocking down the Frogs’ only triple.
UCF forced the Frogs into 11 turnovers and cashed in for 20 points. Not to mention the Knights shot an efficient 45% from the field on Saturday, including going 13-31 from downtown.
Keyshawn Hall led the Knights with 26 points and 8 rebounds as he was one of four players to score in double-figures for UCF. Moustapha Thiam dropped 16 points on the Frogs will Darious Johnson and Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Only one Frog reached double-figures scoring on Saturday. That came in the form of Vasean Allette who netted 15 points.
TCU has now lost two straight games for the first time since late November when they suffered back-to-back losses to Santa Clara and Colorado State in the Acrisure Invitational played in Palm Springs, CA.
The Frogs now fall to 10-9 on the season and 3-5 in the Big 12. TCU will hit the road for Lubbock and take on No. 22 Texas Tech on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. from United Supermarkets Arena.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.