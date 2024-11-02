Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon and Players Talk TCU's Scrimmage Win Over Arkansas

Jamie Dixon, Brendan Wenzel, and Ernest Udeh Jr. talk 66-65 win over No. 16 Arkansas in their preseason scrimmage.

Nicholas Girimonte

Jan 6, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
TCU beat No. 16 Arkansas 66-65 in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, November 1 at Dickies Arena.

Horned Frog head coach Jamie Dixon, forward Brendan Wenzel, and center Ernest Udeh Jr. met with the media postgame to discuss the win. Videos are below.

Jamie Dixon

Brendan Wenzel and Ernest Udeh Jr.

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

