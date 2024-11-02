Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon and Players Talk TCU's Scrimmage Win Over Arkansas
Jamie Dixon, Brendan Wenzel, and Ernest Udeh Jr. talk 66-65 win over No. 16 Arkansas in their preseason scrimmage.
In this story:
TCU beat No. 16 Arkansas 66-65 in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, November 1 at Dickies Arena.
Horned Frog head coach Jamie Dixon, forward Brendan Wenzel, and center Ernest Udeh Jr. met with the media postgame to discuss the win. Videos are below.
Jamie Dixon
Brendan Wenzel and Ernest Udeh Jr.
Published