Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Basketball
The #25 Baylor Bears (11-5, 3-2) take on theTCU Horned Frogs (9-7, 2-3) on Wednesday, January 19, at 4 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#15 Norchad Omier
Forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua. Senior
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior forward is one of the best all around players in the Big 12. He leads his team in points, rebounds, and blocks, showcasing his all-around impact on the game. Omier is a skilled scorer, excelling in the low post, off the dribble, and in off-ball motion plays. Additionally, he has a vision to help facilitate plays, demonstrating his value as both a scorer and playmaker. Using his size and physicality, he dominates the boards, often outworking opponents to secure rebounds. TCU will face a tough challenge on the glass, as Omier consistently forces teams to battle for every rebound.
Norchad Omier's Season Statistics
Points
15.9
Rebounds
10.6
Assists
1.8
Field Goal %
60.0%
#7 VJ Edgecombe
Guard from Bimini, Bahamas. Freshman
The 6-foot-5 freshman guard has quickly established himself as a key player for the Baylor Bears this season. Edgecombe is a dynamic and athletic guard with an impressive mix of speed and power. He excels at driving to the rim and shooting from the mid range, showcasing one of the smoothest jump shots in the conference. In addition to his scoring ability, Edgecombe is a capable ball handler and playmaker, demonstrating a maturity beyond his expirience. On the defensive end, he is a standout, leading the team in steals and applying relentless on-ball pressure that disrupts offenses. TCU will need to focus on ball security and minimize mistakes to counter Edgecombe’s disruptive defensive presence.
VJ Edgecombe's Season Statistics
Points
12.4
Rebounds
5.6
Assists
3.2
Field Goal %
41.1%
#1 Robert Wright III
Guard from Wilmington, Delaware. Freshman
Robert Wright III is another player the Horned Frogs need to keep on their radar. He is an excellent scorer and a major three-point threat, Wright has the ability to change the game with his shooting. Despite sharing the court with other high-caliber guards, he leads the team in assists, showcasing his unselfish play and court vision. Wright’s knowledge and maturity stand out, as he consistently protects the basketball and makes smart decisions under pressure. For TCU, slowing him down early will be crucial to disrupting the Bears’ offensive rhythm and flow.
Robert Wright III's Season Statistics
Points
12.2
Rebounds
2.2
Assists
4.7
Field Goal %
46.9%
