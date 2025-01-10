Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe - BYU Basketball Players to Watch

Key players from the Cougars to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Dec 3, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles against the Providence Friars during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The BYU Cougars (10-4, 1-2) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (8-6, 1-2) on Saturday, January 11, at 1 pm CT. Here are some key players on the BYU team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#15 Richie Saunders

Forward from Riverton, Utah. Junior

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward has emerged as one of the Cougars' most dynamic offensive weapons this season. He is known for his athleticism. Saunders is a solid scorer who can make shots from almost anywhere on the court. He excels as a high-percentage shooter in the paint and is also a consistent threat from beyond the arc. Saunders is also a solid defender, and he can hustle back and make key stops. His all-around performance has been key to BYU's success this season.

Richie Saunders' Season Statistics

Points

12.9

Rebounds

3.8

Assists

1.2

Field Goal%

50.0%

#3 Egor Demin

Guard from Moscow, Russia. Freshman

The 6-foot-9 point guard has been a standout in his freshman season for the Cougars. Demin leads the team in both assists and steals while ranking second in scoring, highlighting his impact on both ends of the court. As a playmaker, passer, ball handler, and shooter, he excels in every aspect of the game. His exceptional size allows him to see the floor with ease and deliver solid passes, while his quick release and height allow him to shoot over defenders. The Frogs will need to keep a close eye on Demin, as his agility and mobility make him a unique and dangerous threat, especially for his size.

Egor Demin's Season Statistics

Points

11.4

Rebounds

4.4

Assists

6.0

Field Goal %

43.6%

#45 Fousseyni Traore

Center from Bamako, Mali. Senior

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound center may be undersized for his position, but he plays much larger, excelling in both scoring and rebounding. Traore’s strength, physicality, and mobility make him a significant threat on the court. He is highly effective at scoring in the low post and thrives in off-ball motion plays, using his agility to create opportunities. To contain him, TCU will need to match his physicality, as Traore will challenge the Frogs’ bigs throughout the game.

Fousseyni Traore's Season Statistics

Points

10.1

Rebounds

6.5

Assists

2.0

Field Goal %

62.2%

