Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe - BYU Basketball Players to Watch
The BYU Cougars (10-4, 1-2) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (8-6, 1-2) on Saturday, January 11, at 1 pm CT. Here are some key players on the BYU team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#15 Richie Saunders
Forward from Riverton, Utah. Junior
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward has emerged as one of the Cougars' most dynamic offensive weapons this season. He is known for his athleticism. Saunders is a solid scorer who can make shots from almost anywhere on the court. He excels as a high-percentage shooter in the paint and is also a consistent threat from beyond the arc. Saunders is also a solid defender, and he can hustle back and make key stops. His all-around performance has been key to BYU's success this season.
Richie Saunders' Season Statistics
Points
12.9
Rebounds
3.8
Assists
1.2
Field Goal%
50.0%
#3 Egor Demin
Guard from Moscow, Russia. Freshman
The 6-foot-9 point guard has been a standout in his freshman season for the Cougars. Demin leads the team in both assists and steals while ranking second in scoring, highlighting his impact on both ends of the court. As a playmaker, passer, ball handler, and shooter, he excels in every aspect of the game. His exceptional size allows him to see the floor with ease and deliver solid passes, while his quick release and height allow him to shoot over defenders. The Frogs will need to keep a close eye on Demin, as his agility and mobility make him a unique and dangerous threat, especially for his size.
Egor Demin's Season Statistics
Points
11.4
Rebounds
4.4
Assists
6.0
Field Goal %
43.6%
#45 Fousseyni Traore
Center from Bamako, Mali. Senior
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound center may be undersized for his position, but he plays much larger, excelling in both scoring and rebounding. Traore’s strength, physicality, and mobility make him a significant threat on the court. He is highly effective at scoring in the low post and thrives in off-ball motion plays, using his agility to create opportunities. To contain him, TCU will need to match his physicality, as Traore will challenge the Frogs’ bigs throughout the game.
Fousseyni Traore's Season Statistics
Points
10.1
Rebounds
6.5
Assists
2.0
Field Goal %
62.2%
