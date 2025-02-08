Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Iowa State Basketball Basketball

Exciting college basketball returners day 17/30



Keshon Gilbert 🪤 - Iowa State



🔥 Absolute menace defensively

🔥 Really good shooter

❓ What is his role? Will he get to be the lead guard?

❓ How good is the creation?

❓ Why did he have to choose Iowa State?? 🤬 pic.twitter.com/pQAXWpmXPH