Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Iowa State Basketball Basketball
The Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 7-4) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-6) on Saturday, February 8, at 11 am CT. Here are some key players on the Iowa State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#5 Curtis Jones
Guard from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Senior
Curtis Jones has long been one of the top scorers in the Big 12, and this season is no different. He is a dynamic shot-maker; Jones excels at creating his own looks, particularly off the dribble. His exceptional court vision allows him to facilitate plays and keep the offense flowing. One of his most lethal weapons is his near-unstoppable floater, which is incredibly difficult to contest. Defensively, he holds his own, capable of locking down some of the best offensive threats in the country. For TCU to have the best chance in this matchup, they must find a way to disrupt his rhythm and limit his impact on both ends of the floor.
Curtis' Jones Season Statistics
Points
17.4
Rebounds
4.7
Assists
2.3
Field Goal %
43.6%
#10 Keshon Gilbert
Guard from St. Louis, Missouri. Senior
Keshon Gilbert is a well-rounded player who can impact the game in multiple ways. As the team's primary playmaker, he leads in assists, consistently setting up his teammates with smart and unselfish passing. Offensively, he is a dual threat capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc or attacking the rim with confidence. His ability to balance scoring and facilitating the offense makes him a key piece of the offense. TCU must keep a close eye on him and find a way to slow him down, as he and Curtis Jones can become a serious problem if they get into a rhythm.
Keshon Gilbert's Season Statistics
Points
15.0
Rebounds
3.5
Assists
4.3
Field Goal %
49.6%
#2 Joshua Jefferson
Guard from Las Vegas, Nevada. Junior
Joshua Jefferson is a key contributor for the Cyclones, making an impact as both a scorer and a rebounder. He uses his strong frame to battle for position and secure tough rebounds, giving his team second-chance opportunities. TCU must be aggressive on the boards and fight for every possession, as allowing Jefferson to dominate the glass could create serious problems for the Frogs.
Joshua Jefferson's Season Statistics
Points
12.8
Rebounds
7.9
Assists
2.8
Field Goal %
51.0%
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.