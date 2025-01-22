Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Kansas Basketball
The #12 Kansas Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3) on Wednesday, January 22, at 6 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#1 Hunter Dickinson
Center from Alexandria, Virginia. Senior
Standing at 7-foot-2, 265 pounds, the senior center is unquestionably one of the top players in college basketball. A highly skilled big man, Dickinson dominates in the paint with his scoring and rebounding abilities. His skill sets him apart, as he can step out and knock down three-pointers while using his size and strength to overpower defenders in the lane. For TCU to succeed in this matchup, they’ll need to disrupt his rhythm and force him into mistakes to minimize his impact.
Hunter Dickinson's Season Statistics
Points
15.8
Rebounds
10.2
Assists
2.4
Field Goal %
52.5%
#3 Dajuan Harris Jr.
Guard from Columbia, Missouri. Senior
The 6-foot-2 guard has been a key asset to the team for quite some time and continues to make a significant impact. Harris Jr. leads the team in both assists and steals, showing himself as a true two-way player. He is highly athletic, capable of scoring off the dribble, shooting effectively, and disrupting opponents on the defensive end. For TCU to succeed, they must prioritize ball security and limit his opportunities to capitalize on turnovers.
Dajuan Harris Jr.'s Season Statistics
Points
10.1
Rebounds
2.7
Assists
5.4
Field Goal %
45.3%
#5 Zeke Mayo
Guard from Lawrence, kansas. Senior
Zeke Mayo, a transfer from South Dakota State University, has proven to be an excellent addition to the Jayhawks this season. Mayo is a highly skilled scorer, capable of making shots from all three levels, whether it’s from beyond the arc, the midrange, or at the rim. In addition to his scoring ability, he is a strong playmaker and passer who helps facilitate the offense and keeps his team running smoothly. TCU will need to keep a close eye on Mayo, as he is, in my opinion, Kansas’ most complete and skilled weapon.
Zeke Mayo's Season Statistics
Points
15.0
Rebounds
4.1
Assists
3.0
Field Goal %
46.0%
