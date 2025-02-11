Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Oklahoma State Basketball Basketball
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-11, 4-8) take on theTCU Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-7) on Wednesday, February 12, at 6 PM. Here are some key players on the Oklahoma State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#0 Marchelus Avery
Forward from Richmond, Virginia. Senior
Avery is a well-rounded player and a key contributor for Oklahoma State. As the team’s leading scorer, he serves as their primary offensive weapon. His combination of height and athleticism allows him to crash the boards effectively, creating second-chance opportunities for his team. Avery’s skill set makes him a tough matchup, and TCU will need to contain him on both ends of the floor to gain an edge in this contest. Slowing him down will be crucial to the Frogs' success.
Marchelus Avery's Season Statistics
Points
12.3
Rebounbds
4.6
Assists
1.4
Field Goal %
43.6%
#33 Abou Ousmane
Forward from Brooklyn, New York. Senior
Abou Ousmane has been performing at an elite level this season, making a significant impact on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he has been an efficient scorer, even showing his range from beyond the arc. Defensively, he has been a force at the rim, using his size and timing to rack up blocks. As a seasoned veteran, Ousmane can take over a game, making him a key player TCU must watch out for if they want to come out on top in this matchup.
Abou Ousmane's Season Statistics
Points
11.8
Rebounds
5.8
Assists
0.9
Field Goal %
52.7%
#1 Bryce Thompson
Guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Senior
Thompson has been a standout player for Oklahoma State for quite some time, consistently making an impact on both ends of the floor. He is a reliable shooter, capable of scoring efficiently both in the paint and from beyond the arc. His strength and physicality make him a tough matchup, and his presence is always felt when he's on the court. The Horned Frogs must keep a close eye on him and work to disrupt his rhythm to prevent him from catching fire in this matchup.
Bryce Thompson's Season Statistics
Points
11.8
Rebounds
5.8
Assists
0.9
Field Goal %
52.7%
