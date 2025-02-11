Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Oklahoma State Basketball Basketball

Oklahoma State senior Bryce Thompson had 22 Pts (9-13 FG) and 5 Reb in a win over Green Bay. The 6’6” wing guard is a fluid shotmaker with a skilled pull-up game and range that extends past the 3PT line. Should lead the scoring attack for the Pokes’ this season.



