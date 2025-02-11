Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Oklahoma State Basketball Basketball

Killer Frogs

Key players from the Cowboys to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Wednesday.

Nathan Cross

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Marchelus Avery (0) makes a 3-pointer over Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) during a men's BIG 12 basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Marchelus Avery (0) makes a 3-pointer over Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) during a men's BIG 12 basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-11, 4-8) take on theTCU Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-7) on Wednesday, February 12, at 6 PM. Here are some key players on the Oklahoma State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#0 Marchelus Avery

Forward from Richmond, Virginia. Senior

Avery is a well-rounded player and a key contributor for Oklahoma State. As the team’s leading scorer, he serves as their primary offensive weapon. His combination of height and athleticism allows him to crash the boards effectively, creating second-chance opportunities for his team. Avery’s skill set makes him a tough matchup, and TCU will need to contain him on both ends of the floor to gain an edge in this contest. Slowing him down will be crucial to the Frogs' success.

Marchelus Avery's Season Statistics

Points

12.3

Rebounbds

4.6

Assists

1.4

Field Goal %

43.6%

#33 Abou Ousmane

Forward from Brooklyn, New York. Senior

Abou Ousmane has been performing at an elite level this season, making a significant impact on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he has been an efficient scorer, even showing his range from beyond the arc. Defensively, he has been a force at the rim, using his size and timing to rack up blocks. As a seasoned veteran, Ousmane can take over a game, making him a key player TCU must watch out for if they want to come out on top in this matchup.

Abou Ousmane's Season Statistics

Points

11.8

Rebounds

5.8

Assists

0.9

Field Goal %

52.7%

#1 Bryce Thompson

Guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Senior

Thompson has been a standout player for Oklahoma State for quite some time, consistently making an impact on both ends of the floor. He is a reliable shooter, capable of scoring efficiently both in the paint and from beyond the arc. His strength and physicality make him a tough matchup, and his presence is always felt when he's on the court. The Horned Frogs must keep a close eye on him and work to disrupt his rhythm to prevent him from catching fire in this matchup.

Bryce Thompson's Season Statistics

Points

11.8

Rebounds

5.8

Assists

0.9

Field Goal %

52.7%

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

