Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Texas. Tech Basketball Basketball

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 6-2) take on theTCU Horned Frogs (10-9, 3-5) on Wednesday, January 29, at 6 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#15 JT Toppin
Forward from Dallas, Texas. Sophomore
The 6-foot-9 forward has been a dominant force for Texas Tech this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, and blocks. Toppin is an elite athlete with a skill set that makes him a standout player on both ends of the floor. Defensively, his agility allows him to block shots and contest virtually any attempt, while his relentless energy keeps him hunting for opportunities to steal or alter the ball. Offensively, Toppin thrives in pick-and-roll situations. He sets strong screens and rolls to the basket with precision, consistently creating open looks for the Red Raiders. His ability to finish in traffic makes him a dependable scoring option in the paint, and his physicality often gives him an edge over defenders. TCU must prepare to handle Toppin’s combination of athleticism, physicality, and skill. He is one of the most talented and impactful players they will face this season.
JT Toppin's Season Statistics
Points
16.3
Rebounds
8.5
Assists
0.9
Field Goal %
55.6%
#0 Chance McMillan
Guard from Vallejo, California. Senior
The senior guard has been a key contributor this season, particularly on the offensive end. McMillan is an outstanding shooter with impressive range and the ability to score effectively off the dribble. He’s also a near-perfect free throw shooter, making him a reliable asset in close game situations. Despite his size, McMillan is a solid rebounder, consistently contributing on the glass. TCU must limit McMillan’s opportunities from deep. If he finds his rhythm from beyond the arc, he could quickly become a major problem for the Horned Frogs.
Chance McMillan's Season Statistics
Points
14.9
Rebounds
4.4
Assists
1.6
Field Goal %
55.4
#5 Darron Williams
Forward from Sacramento, California. Junior
Williams has been a key contributor for the Red Raiders this season, making an impact across multiple categories. A physically imposing wing player, he boasts impressive upper body strength and plays with relentless toughness. Williams excels at finishing strong at the rim, embracing contact, and powering through defenders. His athleticism and vertical leap allow him to secure rebounds and contest shots effectively, often playing much bigger than his listed size. Williams’ combination of strength and athleticism makes him a dangerous presence in the paint. For the Horned Frogs, keeping Williams out of the lane will be critical. If he’s allowed to establish himself inside, he can do significant damage on both ends of the floor.
Darron Williams' Season Statistics
Points
14.7
Rebounds
5.4
Assists
4.4
Field Goal %
45.2
