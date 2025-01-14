Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Utah Basketball
The Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2) on Wednesday, January 15, at 7 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Utah team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#55 Gabe Madsen
Guard from Rochester, Minnesota. Senior
The 6-foot-6 senior guard is a well-rounded player, but his greatest strength lies in his scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc. A highly skilled perimeter shooter, he excels at knocking down three-pointers and leads the Utes in scoring. If TCU doesn’t keep a close eye on him, his shooting could quickly become a game-changing factor.
Gade Madsen's Season Statistics
Points
16.2
Rebounds
2.4
Assists
2.7
Field Goal %
41.9%
#34 Lawson Lovering
Center from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Senior
The 7-foot-1 senior center will be a key factor for the Utes in this matchup. With his towering presence, TCU will need to play with physicality and focus to effectively contain him. A strong defender and reliable scorer, he has the potential to dominate the interior, making it crucial for the Frogs to neutralize his impact early.
Lawson Lovering's Season Statistics
Points
10.3
Rebounds
5.2
Assists
2.6
Field Goal %
67.7%
