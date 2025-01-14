Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Utah Basketball

Key players from the Utes to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Wednesday.

Nathan Cross

Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) gets possession of the ball from Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) and forward Joshua Jefferson (2) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Jan. 7, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.
Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) gets possession of the ball from Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) and forward Joshua Jefferson (2) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Jan. 7, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2) on Wednesday, January 15, at 7 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Utah team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#55 Gabe Madsen

Guard from Rochester, Minnesota. Senior

The 6-foot-6 senior guard is a well-rounded player, but his greatest strength lies in his scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc. A highly skilled perimeter shooter, he excels at knocking down three-pointers and leads the Utes in scoring. If TCU doesn’t keep a close eye on him, his shooting could quickly become a game-changing factor.

Gade Madsen's Season Statistics

Points

16.2

Rebounds

2.4

Assists

2.7

Field Goal %

41.9%

#34 Lawson Lovering

Center from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Senior

The 7-foot-1 senior center will be a key factor for the Utes in this matchup. With his towering presence, TCU will need to play with physicality and focus to effectively contain him. A strong defender and reliable scorer, he has the potential to dominate the interior, making it crucial for the Frogs to neutralize his impact early.

Lawson Lovering's Season Statistics

Points

10.3

Rebounds

5.2

Assists

2.6

Field Goal %

67.7%

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

