Men's Basketball: Mid Week Key Games to Watch

The last week of college basketball was a lot to take in. It was all over the place with some of the upsets that took place. Many teams are starting to separate themselves as far as teams versus teams with a lot of experience. Then there are a lot of teams out there that nobody expected them to do this good, like #1 Auburn. They are on a roll with the type of basketball they have been playing. Iowa State started out by playing some tough opponents early, but that ended for the Cyclones as things started to ramp up in Big 12 basketball.

Then, of course, we cannot forget about TCU and the basketball they have been playing after coming off their big upset win over #19 LSU. Despite having that tough loss to Texas, TCU found their way to bounce back and play the basketball they know how to play. So far on the season, TCU is 2-1 against top 25 ranked opponents. The only ranked opponent they have lost to so far is Baylor, and even still, that was a close. It was just Baylor could not stop making all of those threes for the Horned Frogs' sake. After LSU lost to TCU, LSU head coach Will Wade stated in the post-game press conference, "Honestly, we can do without this challenge (Big 12/SEC challenge), wish we could just have our 2-day rest. But, I won't speak too much on that."

Some other interesting recaps over the weekend were the Big 12/ SEC challenge, where TCU got their upset win over LSU. Then there was a thriller down in Austin, Texas, as the Texas Longhorns barely came out on top over the Tennessee Volunteers by one point. Then there was a blowout as the Auburn Tigers ran the Oklahoma Sooners out of the gym. Then Kentucky came to play as they ran the Jayhawks out of their own gym as well. Then Alabama came through with the upset, giving Baylor their 3rd loss of the season.

There were a lot of rivalries to keep up with this weekend and a lot of good basketball brewing because now any team can be beaten.

Here are this week's key games to watch:

(All times are Central Standard Time)

Tuesday, February 1st

Boston College at Virginia

5:00 PM ACCN ESPN

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Creighton at #17 UConn

5:30 PM FS1

XL Center, Hartford, CT

#10 Kansas at #20 Iowa State

6:00 PM ESPN

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Texas A&M at #22 Tennessee

6:00 PM SEC Network ESPN

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Alabama at #1 Auburn

8:00 PM ESPN

Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

#23 Texas at #14 Texas Tech

8:00 PM ESPN2

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

#15 Providence at St. John's

8:00 PM CBSSN

Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

Wednesday, February 2nd

#4 Purdue at Minnesota

6:00 PM BTN

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Vanderbilt at #5 Kentucky

6:00 PM SEC Network ESPN

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Butler at #21 Xavier

6:00 PM CBSSN

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

#11 Wisconsin at #18 Illinois

8:00 PM BTN

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

#12 Villanova at #24 Marquette

9:00 PM FS1

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Thursday, February 3rd

#3 UCLA at #7 Arizona

7:00 PM ESPN

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

Iowa at #16 Ohio State

7:00 PM FS1

Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

