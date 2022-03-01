Men's Basketball Mid-Week Key Games to watch

This year's March Madness is going to be one to remember for the ages.

Let's just get ready for a lot of busted brackets and broken hearts this year.

It was a Saturday for the ages, as seven teams in the Associated Press top 10 fell - all away games for those teams that lost. It may not mean much for the NCAA tournament bracket, given the disaster in all cases. The main significant change is that Baylor is a possible No. 1 seed until further notice in front of Auburn. What befalls the AP survey on Monday evening may not be as changing by the same token.

Gonzaga lost at Saint Mary’s. One loss. In the WCC. And everyone else in the top six lost. So, no one moves the Zags out of this perch. Yes, the Arizona Wildcats lost at Colorado. But once again, the Wildcats look the part of a No. 1 seed. The Kansas Jayhawks lost at Baylor. No shame in that at all.

The beat up Baylor Bears got the best of Kansas and should be a No. 1 seed for now. The Duke Blue Devils have a chance for their first ACC regular-season title since 2010.

The Wisconsin Badgers won at Rutgers and they are in position to win the Big Ten outright with a home win over Purdue Tuesday. The Providence Friars beat Creighton for their first Big East regular-season title — ever. The Horned Frogs beat Texas Tech and get two games with Kansas this week to try to secure an NCAA tournament bid.

Here are the mid-week key games to watch for as things to continue to heat up:

Tuesday, March 1st

#9 Providence at #11 Villanova

5:30 PM FS1

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

#6 Kansas at TCU

7:00 PM BIG12|ESPN+

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

#8 Purdue at #10 Wisconsin

8:00 PM ESPN

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

#2 Arizona at #16 USC

10:00 PM ESPN

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, March 2nd

#5 Auburn at Mississippi State

8:00 PM SEC Network ESPN

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

LSU at #14 Arkansas

8:00 PM ESPN2

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Thursday, March 3rd

Penn State at #20 Illinois

6:00 PM

FS1 State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Michigan State at #23 Ohio State

6:00 PM ESPN

Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TCU at #6 Kansas

7:00 PM BIG12|ESPN+

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.