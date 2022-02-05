Men's College Basketball: Saturday's key games to watch

There has been some exciting basketball lately in the collegiate world. A lot of crazy things have been happening on and off the court. A look in the Texas Tech and Texas game panned out to live up to the hype. Former Texas Tech head coach, Chris Beard, now the head coach for Texas returned to Texas Tech, and let's just say Lubbock was on lockdown, and Texas Tech got the revenge it was seeking for against their former coach.

Illinois has been on the climb with all the games they have been winning lately by playing through their standout big man Kofi Cockburn. You still have Auburn and Gonzaga holding down there spots as they continue to dominate in their conferences. The competition is so stiff this year it is to tough to call who is the outright best team. Everybody has been beaten, so you can't say which team is going to win it all this year. But, the type of teams that can have a chance to win it all this year are teams that can do what Baylor did last year. A team has to be able have consistent shooting from deep, at least two to three shot creators or players that can go get their own buckets and not through a offensive play. You also need good team defense and win majority of hustle plays and loose balls. It may seem like a lot, but that is what it takes to win, and those habits need to be sharpened right now as teams enter second half of conference play.

There are too many tough conferences out there. It's quite shocking to see what comes from it. Here is this weekend's key games:

Saturday, February 5th

#17 UConn at #12 Villanova

11:00 AM FOX

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

#18 Illinois at Indiana

11:00 AM ESPN

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

11:00 AM ESPN2

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

#1 Auburn at Georgia

12:00 PM SEC Network ESPN

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

#22 Tennessee at South Carolina

12:00 PM CBS

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

#14 Texas Tech at West Virginia

1:00 PM ESPN

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

#20 Iowa State at #23 Texas

1:00 PM Longhorn Network

Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

DePaul at #21 Xavier

1:00 PM FS1

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

Michigan at #4 Purdue

1:30 PM FOX

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

#8 Baylor at #10 Kansas

3:00 PM

ESPN Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

#13 Michigan State at Rutgers

3:00 PM FS1

Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, NJ

#19 USC at #7 Arizona

4:00 PM FOX

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

#9 Duke at North Carolina

5:00 PM ESPN

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Kansas State at TCU

7:00 PM ESPNU

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

#3 UCLA at Arizona State

9:00 PM ESPN2

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

#2 Gonzaga at BYU

9:00 PM ESPN

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

