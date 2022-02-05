Men's College Basketball: Saturday's key games to watch
There has been some exciting basketball lately in the collegiate world. A lot of crazy things have been happening on and off the court. A look in the Texas Tech and Texas game panned out to live up to the hype. Former Texas Tech head coach, Chris Beard, now the head coach for Texas returned to Texas Tech, and let's just say Lubbock was on lockdown, and Texas Tech got the revenge it was seeking for against their former coach.
Illinois has been on the climb with all the games they have been winning lately by playing through their standout big man Kofi Cockburn. You still have Auburn and Gonzaga holding down there spots as they continue to dominate in their conferences. The competition is so stiff this year it is to tough to call who is the outright best team. Everybody has been beaten, so you can't say which team is going to win it all this year. But, the type of teams that can have a chance to win it all this year are teams that can do what Baylor did last year. A team has to be able have consistent shooting from deep, at least two to three shot creators or players that can go get their own buckets and not through a offensive play. You also need good team defense and win majority of hustle plays and loose balls. It may seem like a lot, but that is what it takes to win, and those habits need to be sharpened right now as teams enter second half of conference play.
There are too many tough conferences out there. It's quite shocking to see what comes from it. Here is this weekend's key games:
Saturday, February 5th
#17 UConn at #12 Villanova
11:00 AM FOX
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
#18 Illinois at Indiana
11:00 AM ESPN
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
11:00 AM ESPN2
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
#1 Auburn at Georgia
12:00 PM SEC Network ESPN
Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA
#22 Tennessee at South Carolina
12:00 PM CBS
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
#14 Texas Tech at West Virginia
1:00 PM ESPN
WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV
#20 Iowa State at #23 Texas
1:00 PM Longhorn Network
Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX
DePaul at #21 Xavier
1:00 PM FS1
Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH
Michigan at #4 Purdue
1:30 PM FOX
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN
#8 Baylor at #10 Kansas
3:00 PM
ESPN Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS
#13 Michigan State at Rutgers
3:00 PM FS1
Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, NJ
#19 USC at #7 Arizona
4:00 PM FOX
McKale Center, Tucson, AZ
#9 Duke at North Carolina
5:00 PM ESPN
Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC
Kansas State at TCU
7:00 PM ESPNU
Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX
#3 UCLA at Arizona State
9:00 PM ESPN2
Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ
#2 Gonzaga at BYU
9:00 PM ESPN
Marriott Center, Provo, UT
