Men's Basketball Saturday's Key Games to watch

There's a lot weird things happening as a lot of teams only have one regular season game left. A lot of teams weakness are well exposed now as teams get stronger and better as time for the big dance ramp up.

TCU has had it struggles from shooting from deep all year, but that has not stopped them. It's when the Frogs get completely stagnant on offense, and its hard for others to create and to get into a rhythm. As the year goes on. You have to be able to make shots.

For Gonzaga, they have to be careful as their star freshman, Chet Holmgren, has been struggling a little bit lately as they play against tougher competition. After a relatively slow start to the season for a player considered to be the best freshman in the country when he arrived in Spokane, Holmgren has rounded into form into the type of All-America and potential national player of the year candidate he was believed to be.

Baylor is still Baylor, but can Baylor stay healthy. If that win wasn't impressive enough, here's the cherry on top: it was just Baylor's fourth game without key reserve Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas on Feb. 12, and it was sophomore guard LJ Cryer's third consecutive DNP. Cryer, the team's second-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game, has missed eight of the team's last nine games due to a foot injury. Somehow, Baylor is 6-2 in the eight most recent games he's missed, with the only losses coming at Alabama and Kansas.

For crying out loud Duke stop turning over the ball in Coach K's final season. However, a potential and dangerous-to-Duke trend emerges when looking at the Blue Devils' losses this season. In their last three losses, they've committed at least 10 more turnovers than their opponent.

There's a lot going on, and the teams that last find a way to adapt and get better. So we will see who is ready for the task to lead their team to the Promised Land.

Here is Saturday's Key Games:

Saturday, March 4th

#11 Villanova at Butler

11:00 AM FOX

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

#14 Arkansas at #13 Tennessee

11:00 AM ESPN

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

#12 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

2:00 PM BIG12|ESPN+

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

#21 Texas at #6 Kansas

3:00 PM ESPN

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

California at #2 Arizona

4:00 PM

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

DePaul at #18 UConn

4:00 PM FOX

Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

Iowa State at #3 Baylor

5:00 PM ESPN2

Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

North Carolina at #4 Duke

5:00 PM ESPN

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

#16 USC at #17 UCLA

9:00 PM ESPN

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.