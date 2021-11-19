TCU Men's Basketball: SoCal Challenge- How to watch?

The SoCal Challenge is the newest premier sporting experience featuring a range of events for sports enthusiasts to engage in, all hosted in sunny Southern California. Fans will soak up some sun, experience premier college sports, and enjoy all of what Southern California is known for. Unfortunately, for a lot of our Horned Frogs fans that is a far travel, so we at KillerFrogs want to make sure that you have access to TCU basketball game possible.

SoCal Challenge announced that four key games in its inaugural tournament Thanksgiving week will air on CBS Sports Network, also available on fuboTV. The NCAA Men’s Division I MTE at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano is hosted by the Big West Conference, and the teams include TCU, Fresno State, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, CalPoly SLO, Idaho, Nicholls State and Utah Valley.

CBS Sports Network will air the evening games on Monday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 24. On Monday, November 22, TCU will face Santa Clara (7:30 p.m. PST) and Fresno State will meet Pepperdine (10:00 p.m. PST). On Wednesday, November 24, Pepperdine will play TCU (7:30 p.m. PST) followed by Santa Clara versus Fresno State (10:00 p.m. PST).

The SoCal Challenge is a multi-team, multi-sport unified event combining men’s and women’s college sports under one umbrella. The SoCal Challenge should be good exposure for basketball fans. As it has multiple schools playing in this tournament. It should be a great experience for the team. Please be sure to support the rest of the Horned Frogs home games here in Fort Worth. As it should be a exciting year for them with the new talent they have mixed with some veteran players. TCU men’s hoops has tough schedule given the conference they are in plus with this tournament as well.

