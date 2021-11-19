Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    TCU Men's Basketball: SoCal Challenge- How to watch?
    Publish date:

    TCU Men's Basketball: SoCal Challenge- How to watch?

    How to keep up with TCU men's hoops when they travel to Southern California for this tournament.
    Author:

    How to keep up with TCU men's hoops when they travel to Southern California for this tournament.

    The SoCal Challenge is the newest premier sporting experience featuring a range of events for sports enthusiasts to engage in, all hosted in sunny Southern California. Fans will soak up some sun, experience premier college sports, and enjoy all of what Southern California is known for. Unfortunately, for a lot of our Horned Frogs fans that is a far travel, so we at KillerFrogs want to make sure that you have access to TCU basketball game possible.

    SoCal Challenge announced that four key games in its inaugural tournament Thanksgiving week will air on CBS Sports Network, also available on fuboTV. The NCAA Men’s Division I MTE at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano is hosted by the Big West Conference, and the teams include TCU, Fresno State, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, CalPoly SLO, Idaho, Nicholls State and Utah Valley.

    CBS Sports Network will air the evening games on Monday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 24. On Monday, November 22, TCU will face Santa Clara (7:30 p.m. PST) and Fresno State will meet Pepperdine (10:00 p.m. PST). On Wednesday, November 24, Pepperdine will play TCU (7:30 p.m. PST) followed by Santa Clara versus Fresno State (10:00 p.m. PST).

    Read More

    The SoCal Challenge is a multi-team, multi-sport unified event combining men’s and women’s college sports under one umbrella. The SoCal Challenge should be good exposure for basketball fans. As it has multiple schools playing in this tournament. It should be a great experience for the team. Please be sure to support the rest of the Horned Frogs home games here in Fort Worth. As it should be a exciting year for them with the new talent they have mixed with some veteran players. TCU men’s hoops has tough schedule given the conference they are in plus with this tournament as well.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    socalchallengelogo-basketball
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: SoCal Challenge- How to watch?

    1 minute ago
    2
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

    2 hours ago
    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 11

    17 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks for a receiver to complete the game winning two point conversion against the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Opponent's Players to Watch

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17161462
    Football

    College Football Week 12 Games of the Week

    18 hours ago
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Aahliyah Jackson
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: TCU/Tulane takeaways

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16180967
    More Sports

    TCU Baseball 2022 Big 12 Schedule Announced

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17161781
    Football

    Kansas at TCU Betting Preview, Pick Strategy

    Nov 17, 2021