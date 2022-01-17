College Basketball: Key games to watch Mid-week!

Looking for some mid-action basketball this week? You cme to the right place! Here are some of the games that are taking place that should be exciting to watch. Of course, TCU basketball is going to be a part of this list, we’re a TCU fan website, plus the Horned Frogs have been a unit on the court. This list might contain a lot of Big 12 basketball games because this is probably one of the best conferences out there that is highly competitive.

In fact in TCU’s last post-game press conference, Coach Jamie Dixon talked about the defensive competitiveness in the Big 12 league, and how tough it is to do certain things offensively. He stated, "I think it's hard to score. This is the first game I thought we struggled offensively to get good shots. I think we've gotten good shots in the last couple of games against really good defensive teams. I thought that they for whatever reason, and their numbers haven't been as good defensively as the two teams we just played, but they really came out and we didn't handle it as well as we should have." He also said, "You're not going to shoot it well from three in this league. Baylor did it against us, because of their execution. Since then, they probably haven't. You can't rely on that, if that's what you're asking, no. That's not going to get it done. You've got to defend and rebound. You've got to win games like this when you don't play well offensively and miss free throws down the stretch. You could point at a lot of things. Go down the list. I know someone's got the question on the free throws and the threes. We've got to do a better job running our offense, and that will give us better shot selection, lower turnovers. The 19 turnovers, that's got to change. Our numbers are way too high, and that's 16, 18, and 19. This was overtime. That's got to change, and we will. We'll change it, and we'll get it better."

This was after an overtime win against OU, so hopefully, all the games we put on this list live up to that potential of play.

For Your Mid-Week action, check out:

#7 Kansas at Oklahoma

Tuesday, January 18

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK. 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

#15 Iowa State at #18 Texas Tech

Tuesday, January 18

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU

#24 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tuesday, January 18

Memorial Gymnasium , Nashville, TN 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network

TCU at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, January 19

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK, 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

San Francisco at #1 Gonzaga

Thursday, January 20

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA, 10 p.m. CT on CBSSN

Kansas at Oklahoma matchup, Iowa State at Texas Tech matchup, TCU at Oklahoma State, and any other matchup that is Big 12 basketball are must watch as each team looks like titans going against each other, and they can all upset each other on any given night.

This Tennessee at Vanderbilt is exciting because the Volunteers have been some good ball lately to get them in the top 25, and they get to go against the Commodores, who have Scottie Pippen Jr., son of the Chicago bull great Scottie Pippen.

Then you must always keep in touch with the number 1 team which is Gonzaga again after Baylor went 0-2 this past week placing the 5th in the polls. Gonzaga should walk with a easy conference win against San Francisco.

