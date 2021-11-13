TCU Men's Basketball: Opening Week Review

The TCU men's basketball team opened up their 2021-22 season with a 77-61 victory over McNeese State at home on Thursday. Preseason All-Big 12 selection Mike Miles Jr. led all scorers with 22 points. It's Miles' fifth game scoring at least 20 in his career.

Texas A&M transfer Emanuel Miller added 12 points and 13 rebounds– his first double-double with TCU.

TCU was dominant on the boards, out-rebounding McNeese State 57-34, a spread of 23 rebounds. It's the first time since December 2017 that TCU out-rebounded their opponent by at least 20 rebounds.

Another key to their victory was their nearly-flawless free throw shooting in the second half. The Frogs went 16-of-18 from the charity stripe, a mark of 88.9%. Miles Jr. led the team and set a new career high with 11 made free throws.

With the win, head coach Jamie Dixon improved to 19-0 all-time in season openers. He's 97-71 in his career at TCU, just three wins shy of becoming the fifth coach to win 100 games at TCU.

Emanuel Miller shoots a free throw during the season opener. Photo: ©️ Barry Lewis

Under Dixon, the Frogs are 43-4 against non-conference teams at home. They're also 38-4 in November.

Next week, TCU hosts Southern Miss on Monday and Nicholls State on Thursday. Both games tip off at 7:00 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

You can stream the games on ESPN+ or listen to them on the radio at AM 570 KLIF.

Last season, TCU finished 12-14 overall and 5-11 in Big 12 play.

The Horned Frogs are seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 and their eighth overall. The Frogs made that tournament as a sixth seed but were upended in the opening round.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow Killer Frogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!