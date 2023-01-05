Skip to main content
TCU Basketball Takes On Baylor As An Underdog

TCU basketball is looking for their 11th victory in a row. TCU center, Eddie Lampkin Jr. looks to continue his rebound success, as the Frogs look to improve to 13-1 on the season.

The TCU Horned Frogs are riding an impressive 10-game winning streak, which includes wins over the likes of Providence, Iowa, Utah, and Texas Tech. This is their longest winning streak since the Frogs won 12 straight to open the 2017 to 2018 season. TCU was tested early in the season as they had to use many different starting lineup combinations. Damion Baugh was still serving his suspension and many injuries forced the Frogs to be 8th in the country in total minutes played by nonstarters, 43.1 percent.

The average fan would think that, given the winning streak, TCU would be an even favorite as they take on the 19th-ranked Baylor Bears. However, this is not the case, as Baylor is favored by six points. TCU will travel to Waco tonight as they look to start Big 12 play 2-0.

TCU point guard Mike Miles Jr. has scored ten or more points in 15 straight games in which he has played. The 1,001 career points that Miles Jr. has scored is ranked 39th.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a huge comeback win over (10-3) Texas Tech. TCU saw themselves down 37-26 at halftime. This was a home game, which commenced a few hours, before the biggest TCU football game, in recent school history.

When looking at Baylor as a favorite, it is hard to justify, given their recent performance. They recently played Iowa State. The Cyclones dismantled the Bears, 77-62, Baylor’s worst season loss, so far.

TCU will be going for their 11th win in a row, live from Waco an hour from now. 

TCU Horned Frogs
Baylor Bears
