TCU Men's Basketball: Grambling State Preview

Next on the list to be demolished by these roaring Horned Frogs is the Grambling State Tigers. TCU (9-1) will host Grambling State (3-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. TCU’s six-game win streak is its longest since winning eight straight during the 2018-19 season. TCU has nine wins through its first 10 games for the third time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon and the first since starting 12-1 in the 2018-19 season. In 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had nine wins in its first 10 games just once.

Rebounding has been a strength for TCU this season as the Horned Frogs rank in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (second, 15.4), offensive rebound percentage (fifth, 39.9%), rebounds per game (sixth, 42.9), and rebounding margin (ninth, 10.8). TCU has outscored its opponents in the paint in every game.

The last game was a bit of a nail-biter, but this Horned Frog team has proven that they stay poised, cool, calm, and collected. They are unbothered when under pressure. They clinched a win over another tough out of another tough conference. A late surge helped TCU secure an 80-73 win at Georgetown on Saturday at Capital One Arena. TCU won its sixth-straight game, its longest win streak in three seasons. The Frogs made a season-high 11 3-pointers. One of the three players to make three 3-pointers was Mike Miles, who had a team-high 20 points.

TCU against Grambling State has been ugly for the Tigers in the past as TCU has its foot on their necks. TCU leads the all-time series 12-0. The last meeting was on Dec. 22, 2014, an 80-39 win by the Horned Frogs. TCU is 39-1 all-time against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Grambling is having a rough start to the year as they are 3-8 and has lost its last three games. The Tigers are coming off a 79-61 loss at UAB last Tuesday. Cameron Christon leads the team with 12.0 points per game and is shooting 48.6 percent from the 3-point range. AJ Taylor leads the team in rebounding at 7.3 per game.

TCU will wrap up the year 2021 on Wed. Dec. 29 when it hosts Texas Southern. Tip is at 7 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

