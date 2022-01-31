TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at Oklahoma

Its a tough road game ahead for the Horned Frogs. Last time these teams played, TCU barely clutched a home win over the Sooners. TCU (14-4, 3-3) plays at Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5) on Monday in Norman at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. TCU improved to 2-1 against Top 25 teams after defeating No. 19 LSU, 77-68, on Saturday. It was the Frogs’ second win over a ranked team in seven days. TCU has the seventh toughest remaining schedule nationally. TCU is 3-1 on the road this season, already as many wins as last season’s team. TCU’s turnovers have been down with 13 in each of its last two games.

TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in rebounding margin (third, 9.7), offensive rebound percentage (fourth, 38.8%), offensive rebounds per game (fifth, 14.1) and rebounds per game (seventh, 41.4). When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 13-2 this season and 94-28 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times. TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 91.7 ranks 20th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

Facing the top defensive team in the country, TCU led the entire second half in a 77-68 win over No. 19 LSU Saturday afternoon. The Tigers entered the game allowing just 58.4 points per game and 35.9 percent shooting. The Horned Frogs hung over 70 points on them for the first time this season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, their second-best mark of the season. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is second on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and is shooting a team-best 40.0 percent from three. He’s coming off a 19-point performance against No. 19 LSU. The prolific scoring guard himself, Mike Miles, scored 19 points against No. 19 LSU.

Oklahoma has lost five of its last six games and coming off an 86-68 loss at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Let's just say Auburn beat those Sooners like they stole something. Those Sooners aren't going anywhere near those Tigers again. The Sooners are led by their veteran Tanner Groves’ 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. OU is tied with Kansas for the top shooting team in the Big 12 at 48.9 percent.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 27-5. TCU won the meeting earlier this month, 59-58 in overtime to snap an eight-game losing streak to OU. TCU is looking for its first win in Norman!

Next up: TCU hosts Kansas State on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.