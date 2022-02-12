TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at # 9 Texas Tech

TCU (16-5, 5-4) will take its 4-1 road record to Lubbock, Texas Saturday for a 3 p.m. game against No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4). TCU has 16 wins through 21 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when the Frogs' started 17-4. TCU is off to its best conference start through nine games since the 2003-04 season when it was 5-4 in Conference USA. A win on Saturday would be the Frogs' best start through 10 games since the 1997-98 WAC season (14-0).

Mike Miles did not play versus KSU and OSU due to a wrist injury. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and is shooting a team-best 36.9 percent from three. He’s had a career-high 19 points in two of the last four games.

Four Horned Frogs scored in double digits as TCU edged Oklahoma State, 77-73, on Tuesday. It was TCU’s fifth-straight win over OSU when playing in Fort Worth. TCU dominated the rebounding effort, 37-24; including 14 on the offensive end.

Number nine, Texas Tech, is coming off a 70-55 loss at Oklahoma on Wednesday to snap a three-game winning streak. Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring at 13.3 points per game.

Against TCU, Texas Tech leads the all-time series 85-52. The last time TCU beat Tech was January 21, 2020. Texas Tech was ranked 18th. The Frogs won 65-54 in Fort Worth.

TCU has the second-toughest remaining schedule nationally. TCU is 2-1 against AP Top 25 ranked teams this season and 1-0 on the road. A win over No. 15 Iowa State earlier this season was its highest-ranked win over a road team in TCU history. Let's see how they do against the top ten ranked Texas Tech.

TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 39.6%), rebounding margin (third, 10.1), offensive rebounds per game (fourth, 14.1), and rebounds per game (ninth, 41.2). When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 15-3 this season and 96-29 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times.

After this game, TCU hosts Iowa State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

