TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at #20 Texas

TCU (17-8, 6-7) continues a stretch of playing seven games in 14 days when it plays at No. 20 Texas (19-8, 8-6) on Wednesday on ESPN2.

Mike Miles stated post game after the win against West Virginia, "This was a great win for us for sure. Time to get ready for the next. We owe Texas for what they did to us last time."

The Horned Frogs should be hungry after the they were embarrassed in a packed out crowd. They lost 73-50. That loss definitely stung a little bit. It was like the TCU big men were no match for the Longhorns down low presence. We are all eager to see what head coach Jamie Dixon changed up.

Dixon and Texas head coach Chris Beard are two of 44 coaches nationally who are leading their alma mater. TCU has 16 or more wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival. TCU’s six Big 12 wins are its most conference wins through 13 games since the 2016-17 season when it was 6-7. Four of TCU’s remaining five games are against teams ranked in the top 25. Four of TCU’s five games remaining are Quadrant 1.

TCU shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field and the entire starting five scored in double-figures as TCU beat West Virginia 77-67 on Monday. The Frogs dominated the rebounding effort, 42-24.In the last two games, Emanuel Miller has averaged 17.5 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Texas is coming off a 61-55 home loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Timmy Allen leads a balanced scoring attack with 11.7 points and has a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.

Texas leads the series 117-68. Texas has won the last two meetings in Austin. TCU last won there on March 2, 2019, 69-65. The last two meetings in Austin had nearly identical scores, 70-56 in 2020 and 70-55 in 2021.

TCU will play its second-straight top 20 team on Saturday when it hosts No. 9 Texas Tech at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

