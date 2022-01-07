TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs. #1 Baylor

Can the Horned Frogs upset the Baylor Bears and make them Sic (no pun intended). TCU opens its 10th season of Big 12 Conference play on Saturday when it hosts No. 1 Baylor at 4 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will be the first time in 18 seasons that TCU will host the nation’s top-ranked team (12/1/03, L vs. Kansas, 85-66). It will be TCU’s first game in 18 days after COVID-19 health and safety protocols forced three games to be canceled or postponed.

TCU’s seven-game win streak is its longest since winning eight-straight during the 2018-19 season. It’s the nation’s 11th longest streak. TCU has 10 wins through its first 11 games for the fourth time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon and the first since starting 12-1 in the 2018-19 season. In 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had 10 wins in its first 11 games just once. Dixon has had 10 wins through 11 games 11 times in his 19 seasons as a head coach. Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. will play his first game in 21 days. Miles is the only player who ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 16.9) and assists (fourth, 4.6). Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers and is coming off his fourth double-double of the season (18 pts/10 rebs). Dameon Baugh is coming off his first double-double (13 pts/11 asts). Lampkin’s 3.3 offensive rebounds per game lead the Big 12 and rank 21st nationally.

Baylor is coming off an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday. It was the Bears’ NCAA leading 20th-straight win dating back to last season when they won the national championship. Senior James Akinjo averages 14.0 points per game to lead BU. Baylor is definitely a team that can light it up from deep. They had a good squad last year but lost a lot of people. However, they were able to stack up their squad again, and they are rolling. Baylor leads the all-time series 101-85. TCU leads the series in Fort Worth, 45-42, and has won three of the last four meetings in Schollmaier Arena. The No. 2 ranked Bears won last season’s only meeting, 67-49, on Jan. 9, 2021.

TCU plays at Kansas State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

