TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs. Iowa State

The Horned Frogs are looking to sweep their fans off their feet by getting another sweep. If they beat Iowa State, it will be their second sweep of this season. TCU (16-16, 5-5) will host Iowa State (16-9, 3-9) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. TCU has 16 wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon, who is in his sixth season. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

With a win on Tuesday, TCU would have its most conference wins through 11 games since the 2003-04 season when it was 6-5 in C-USA. TCU has the third toughest remaining schedule nationally.

TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 38.8%), rebounding margin (third, 10.1), offensive rebounds per game (third, 14.1), and rebounds per game (eighth, 41.0). When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 15-3 this season and 96-29 under Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times. TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.6 ranks 31st nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97. Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 74-27 overall and 27-24 in Big 12 games.

Last game, after leading nearly the entire first half, TCU fell at No. 9 Texas Tech, 82-69, Saturday. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 13 points in the first half. TCU’s 11 3-pointers tied a season-high.

Iowa State has lost four-straight games, including a 75-69 loss in overtime to Kansas State on Saturday. The Cyclones are led in scoring by Izaiah Brockington, which ranks fourth in the Big 12 at 17.0 points per game.

The all-time series between Iowa State and TCU is tied 13-13. TCU has won seven of the last eight meetings overall and the last five in Fort Worth. TCU won 59-44 on Jan. 22 in Ames over No. 15 Iowa State. It was the highest ranked win over a road team in TCU history.

Next up: TCU plays at No. 7 Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

