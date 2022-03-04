TCU Men's Basketball loses at Allen Fieldhouse to No. 6 Kansas

Emanuel Miller tied a season-high with 18 points in TCU’s 72-68 loss at No. 6 Kansas Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Horned Frogs could not slow down Kansas elite scorer Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji, the Big 12’s leading scorer finished with a game-high 22 points.

Miller was 9-of-14 from the field, a season-high for makes, and added six rebounds. As a team, the Horned Frogs (24-6, 13-4) continued their strong rebounding effort this season with a 33-30 advantage over the Jayhawks (19-10, 8-9).

KU jumped into the lead with the help of a 13-0 run to lead by 12, 18-6, its largest lead of the game. The Frogs battled back and off a Chuck O’Bannon miss, Miller grabbed the rebound and put it in to tie the game, 35-35, at the half.

TCU took its first lead of the game just over three minutes into the second half off a 3-pointer by O’Bannon to make it 42-39. A pair of free throws by Damion Baugh gave TCU its largest lead of the game, 49-43, with 14:37 remaining. As a team, the Frogs shot a season-best 90.9 percent (10-of-11) from the line.

The Horned Frogs during the game had a lot of foul trouble. Halfway through the second half. Mike Miles had four fouls and Eddie Lampkin, Micah Peavy, and Jakobe Coles each had three fouls a piece. So their rhythm that TCU usually gets into was slowed by some bad fouls that were committed by the Frogs.

TCU fell to 3-23 all-time against Kansas and 0-11 against KU in Lawrence. The four-point margin was TCU’s closest margin of defeat at KU. TCU fell to 4-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season. TCU outrebounded Kansas, 33-30. It is 17-6 when outrebounding its opponent and 98-32 under Dixon.

Baugh scored 14 points, his 14th game in double figures this season. Baugh had a team-high four assists, Lampkin recorded a team-high nine rebounds. He also had nine rebounds against KU on Tuesday. Francisco Farabello was 1-of-2 from 3-point range. It was his fifth-straight game with a made three.

TCU travels to Morgantown, West Virginia to wrap up regular season against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game starts 1 PM on Saturday. The game is being aired on Big 12 NOW ESPN+.

