TCU Men's Basketball Drops a Tough One at West Virginia

Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points in a 70-64 loss at West Virginia on Saturday at WVU Coliseum.

The sophomore made 7-of-15 from the field, including two 3-pointers. Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy each had 12 points. Baugh added a team-high seven rebounds and six assists.

The Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10) trailed most of the game, but took their first lead on a layup by Baugh with just under 10 minutes to play, part of an 8-0 run. TCU increased its lead to six, 59-53, after Miles hit a jumper with 6:27 remaining.

The Frogs made just two field goals the rest of the way as the Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) ended the game on a 17-5 run. WVU’s Taz Sherman led the way with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

TCU moved to 4-17 all-time against WVU. WVU outrebounded TCU, 33-29. It was the fifth team to outrebounded TCU this season. The Frogs outshot the Mountaineers, 42.3 percent to 39.3 percent and fell to 15-3 this season and 98-23 under Dixon when outshooting its opponent. TCU shot 83.3 percent (15–of-18) from the free throw line. The Frogs have made 25-of-29 in their past two games.

Miles led the team in scoring for the 17th time this season as he finished with 17 points. It was his 21st game scoring in double figures.

Peavy scored 12 points, his second-highest total of the season. He was 6-of-7 from the free throw line, both career-highs for makes and attempts. Peavy tied a season-high with two blocks. It was the fifth time he’s had two blocks this season.

Baugh had 12 points, his 15th game in double figures. Baugh had a team-high seven rebounds, the first time he’s led the team in rebounds in a game.

Baugh had a team-high six assists, his 10th game with five or more assists. It was the 14th time he’s led the team in assists.

Francisco Farabello was 1-of-1 from 3-point range. He has made a three in six-straight games and in 12 of the last 13.

