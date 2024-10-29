TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Previews the 2024-25 Season
The TCU men's basketball head coach met with the media Tuesday, October 29 to preview his team.
In this story:
TCU men's basketball head coach Jamie Dixon met with the media Tuesday to discuss the upcoming 2024-25 season.
The Horned Frogs have a charity exhibition against Arkansas at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. CT.
TCU will officially begin their season on Monday, November 4 at 7 p.m. CT against Florida A&M.
The press conference addressing Dixon's roster, scheduling, and all things in between is below.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published