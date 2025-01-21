TCU Men's Basketball Meets With the Media Before Hosting No. 12 Kansas
Jamie Dixon, Jace Posey, and Vasean Allette talk about hosting the Jayhawks Wednesday.
In this story:
TCU men's basketball hosts No. 12 Kansas Wednesday following their win over No. 25 Baylor Sunday.
Head coach Jamie Dixon, guard Jace Posey and guard Vasean Allette talked about trying to upset the Jayhawks.
Here are the pressers:
Jamie Dixon
Jace Posey
Vasean Allette
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published