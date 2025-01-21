Killer Frogs

TCU Men's Basketball Meets With the Media Before Hosting No. 12 Kansas

Jamie Dixon, Jace Posey, and Vasean Allette talk about hosting the Jayhawks Wednesday.

Nicholas Girimonte

Jan 19, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon speaks with his team during a break in play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TCU men's basketball hosts No. 12 Kansas Wednesday following their win over No. 25 Baylor Sunday.

Head coach Jamie Dixon, guard Jace Posey and guard Vasean Allette talked about trying to upset the Jayhawks.

Here are the pressers:

Jamie Dixon

Jace Posey

Vasean Allette

Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

