TCU Men's Basketball Falls To Kansas State

TCU Men's Basketball dropped their fourth conference game of the year Saturday and fell to Kansas State 75-63. TCU moves to 15-5 on the season while K-State improved to 12-10.

TCU missed leading scorer Mike Miles, who missed the game due to a wrist injury. This season, Miles is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

In Miles absence, Damion Baugh played a career-high 37 minutes, scoring 17 points and hit three shots from deep. Baugh was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after averaging 18.5 points and six rebounds per game over the last week. However, the effort wasn't enough.

Francisco Farabello started in place of Miles and scored a career-best 14 points. Emanuel Miller added 13 points and a team-best eight boards.

Kansas State's Nijel Pack led all players with 20 points. The loss extended the Frogs' record against K-State to just 10-20 (0.333).

On the season, the Horned Frogs have a conference scoring problem. In Big 12 play, they've breached 70 points once and 60 points twice. The trend is a concerning one as the remainder of TCU's schedule in-conference.

They've been able to rely on defense up until this point to maintain a 0.500 conference record, standing fifth in scoring defense.

However, fan support has never been higher. The recorded 7,581 fans (2,386 students) is the second-most ever at Schollmaier Arena. The all-time record was set against Texas on Jan. 25.

TCU's next game comes at home on Tuesday, February 8, against Oklahoma State. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPNU.

